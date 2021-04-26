Green Alliance: Survey finds broad public support for green tax reforms

Major new poll reveals around 60 per cent of people support the principle of green taxes and want to see the government step up investment in support of climate action

There is overwhelming public support for the greening of the tax system, including taxing carbon intensive industries and activities, a new survey has found.

The poll, conducted by Britain Thinks on behalf of think tank Green Alliance, found that six in 10 people support the principle of green taxes and that environmentally-damaging behaviours should be made more expensive. Similarly, 80 per cent of those polled believe the government should be responsible for tackling environmental issues and 62 per cent want to see higher government spending to address environmental problems.

As well as clear indication that people want the government to do and spend more on the environment, the report reveals consistent support for a number of specific tax reforms, including higher carbon taxes on producers and consumers, material taxes, and cuts to VAT for green products.

The poll also reveals 63 per cent of respondents feel it is important to change their own lifestyles to tackle climate change, and a similar proportion say they have already made some changes to reduce their carbon emissions.

Libby Peake, head of resource policy at Green Alliance, said the results should provide further evidence to the government that there is public appetite for green tax reforms.

"Tax is one of the most powerful tools government has to deliver policy, shape the economy and give people and businesses alike incentives to do the right thing," she said in a statement. "In the fight against climate change and nature's decline, it's not being used to anything like its full potential. Far too often the system rewards bad behaviour and punishes those who want to do the right thing. This survey shows people want that to change and there is a mandate for the Treasury to reset its approach in its forthcoming Net Zero Review."

Currently, UK taxes with a positive environmental impact account for only seven per cent of tax revenue, and those with an explicit environmental purpose - such as the Climate Change Levy or Landfill Tax - account for just 0.5 per cent.

The survey also revealed public backing for the reform of areas of tax relief that could have a positive climate impact. The National Audit Office identified five such areas that hinder environmental goals and cost the government around £17bn in lost revenue each year, including reduced VAT on domestic fuel and power, and zero VAT on domestic passenger transport.

Any tax reforms are likely to prove highly contentious. Some green tax policy proposals, such as road levies, received lower levels of support according to the Britain Thinks poll and any move that is perceived to raise taxes is likely to face fierce media and political opposition.

However, a growing alliance of businesses and campaigners are now calling on the government to undertake wide-ranging green tax reforms with support building for proposals to cut VAT on clean technologies and green home upgrades, in particular.

The calls for green tax reforms form part of a wider push from environmental campaigners and green business groups for the government to come forward with a package of more ambitious decarbonisation policies in response to long-standing warnings that the current policy landscape will not put the UK on track to meet its medium term emissions targets.

The Treasury is expected to respond in the coming weeks with a major new assessment of the costs of meeting the UK's net zero emissions targets, which is expected to show the costs of decarbonisation are significantly lower than previously thought.