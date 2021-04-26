'Among the most climate efficient dairy farmers in the world': Arla posts results of inaugural climate audit

Climate audit of more than 8,100 farms highlights key pathways to decarbonisation for dairy farms across Europe

Dairy cooperative Arla has claimed its farmers are among the "most climate efficient dairy farmers in the world", after an independent climate audit concluded the average carbon footprint at its farms is less than half the global average.

Publishing the results of survey of more than 8,100 dairy farms across Europe this morning, the owner of Cravendale, Lurpak, and Yeo Valley said the data set provided a "clear blueprint" of the actions required do drive further decarbonisation at its farms over the next decade as it works to reduce its emissions by 30 per cent against a 2015 baseline.

Farmers in seven European countries had to answer more than 200 questions about their practices on topics ranging from use of fuel, electricity, renewable energy, manure, and fertiliser to crop production, feed composition, and number of animals. The company claims the climate check is among the largest externally validated carbon footprint data for farms ever undertaken.

Overall, it found Arla dairy farmers have an average carbon footprint of 1.15 kilograms of carbon dioxide (CO2) per kilo of milk, against a global average of 2.5 kilograms of CO2.

Arla Foods chairman Jan Toft Nørgaard said the "unique" data set would help support industry-wide efforts to curb emissions. "We have made a major investment in developing and implementing a solid model for measuring climate impact on a dairy farm," he added. "The unique data set that Arla farmers have now created clearly shows which activities will accelerate our reductions over the next decade. "

"We will use this to decarbonise our farms at a faster pace and share our findings with stakeholders to help drive an effective transition for the whole industry. There's a huge amount of value in this for all of us."

The company said the data has already helped it identify "universal levers" to lower the carbon footprint for dairy on all types of farms. These include better feed efficiency to improve milk yield; fertiliser management to reduce nitrogen surplus from feed production; precision feeding to reduce surplus protein in feed rations; and better land use management to ensure better crop yields.

Arla intends to launch an online portal in June which will allow cooperative farmers to navigate the findings and see average results for farms with similar conditions, size or geography to them, it said. It will also be shared with politicians, research partners, and other stakeholders in a bid to improve the common understanding of what measures work to curb emissions and where to focus funding and research to support the longer-term transition to net zero emission dairy farming.

Alice Swift, agriculture director for Arla Foods UK, said the company and UK dairy industry at large had a role to play in educating the public about how sustainable British dairy could be. "An absence of UK data has made others reliant on global data, and that's simply not representative of how sustainable British and European dairy can be," she said. "The exceptional lengths our owners have gone to in participating in this process now gives us the opportunity to start setting the record straight on British dairy, as well as continuing to work towards improvements that lead us to carbon net zero."

Swift added that the data also highlighted that efforts to decarbonise farming operations can unlock economic benefits for farmers. "The data shows that all types of farms can achieve tangible results if precision farming is increased in the five areas we have identified and it will often benefit both the climate and the farm's longer-term profitability," she said.

Arla said it would continue to evolve its climate check data as science and research evolved over the years ahead, noting there was potential in the future for carbon sequestration at farms to be.

However, some environmental campaigners maintain that while emissions from livestock farming can be reduced the practice remains inherently emissions-intensive and as such consumers and policymakers should take steps to curb dairy and red meat consumption as part of the net zero transition.