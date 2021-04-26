'Beyond oil': California Governor seeks to ban fracking and phase out fossil fuel production

Gavin Newsom proposes wide-ranging new vision for winding down fossil fuel production in the world's fifth largest economy

The second day of President Biden's Climate Leaders Summit secured a major coup late last week, after California Governor Gavin Newsom announced an ambitious plan to end fracking in the state by 2024 and explore ways to phase out oil extraction state-wide by 2045.

The proposed moves would ban new fracking permits from 2024 and impose more rigorous scrutiny on current permit applications to ensure projects do not breach existing reglations. Regulatory bodies, including the California Air Resources Board (CARB), have also been directed to analyse pathways to completely phase out the state's oil production by no later than 2045.

"The climate crisis is real, and we continue to see the signs every day," Newsom said in a statement. "As we move to swiftly decarbonise our transportation sector and create a healthier future for our children, I've made it clear I don't see a role for fracking in that future and, similarly, believe that California needs to move beyond oil."

Newsom's plans were met with fierce backlash from labour groups representing refinery workers and oil industry trade groups, who claimed the proposals would hurt workers and communities in California and make the state dependent on foreign suppliers for energy. The oil extraction industry has long been a source of high-paying, blue-collar jobs in California - one of the largest oil-producing states in the country. Both groups vowed to fight the proposals.

However, the proposals were broadly welcomed by green groups and form part of a nascent global trend that recently saw the Danish government back plans to end oil and gas exploration in the North Sea. Campaigners and analysts have warned that as demand for electric vehicles and other clean technologies soars investments in new fossil fuel production capacity risk becoming stranded assets and as such governments and businesses should act now to deliver a managed wind down of oil and gas infrastructure.

The new timeline for ending fracking permits follows Newsom's September 2020 executive order, which called for an end to fracking as part of a wave of measures to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels, including plans to develop and implement a 'just transition roadmap' and "expedite regulatory processes to repurpose and transition upstream and downstream oil production facilities, while supporting community participation, labor standards and protection of public health, safety and the environment".

The latest announcement comes in the midst of a petition for Newsom's recall from the office of governor, due to his alleged mishandling of the state's response to the pandemic and failure to tackle homelessness, among other issues. His move to ban fracking and the gradual timeline has been viewed as a way to appease both progressive voters and California's powerful oil industry, ahead of the anticipated recall special election.