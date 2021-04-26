Tevva and Vattenfall team up for electric truck push

Long range electric truck developer Tevva inks memorandum of understanding with Vattenfall Network Solutions to explore how to make it simpler for businesses to switch to zero emission fleets

Electric truck specialist Tevva has announced a new partnership with European energy giant Vattenfall designed to make it easier for businesses to switch to a zero-emission vehicle fleet and curb their transport-related emissions.

The company has signed a memorandum of understanding with Vattenfall Network Solutions that will see the two firms explore the feasibility for providing a "complete zero emission transport solution".

The alliance could see the firms provide businesses with energy infrastructure and sustainable electricity and hydrogen supply solutions, alongside Tevva's long range electric vehicles (EVs).

Tevva specialises in range extension technologies for large electric trucks, which allows them to make use of grid electricity while also having the option to switch to a hydrogen and fuel cell enabled engine to meet the "unique full-day, long-distance duty cycles of freight trucks".

Meanwhile, Vattenfall Network Solutions can provide connections to the electricity grid for charging infrastructure along with hydrogen infrastructure for a vehicle fleet or depot. The company also offers businesses the chance to source renewable power through long term Power Purchase Agreements.

The company said Vattenfall Network Solutions "Power-as-a-Service" model provides businesses wishing to switch to a 100 per cent zero emission vehicle fleet with the energy infrastructure as a service, rather than an expensive asset for businesses to fund, build, own and maintain themselves.

Maria Lindberg, director of heavy transport at Vattenfall Network Solutions, said the partnership with Tevva could help address the barriers to adopting zero emission fleets. "We are delighted to be working with Tevva to enable businesses to transition to a 100 per cent zero emission vehicle fleet and reduce the carbon emissions from their operations," she said. "In the race to net-zero, it's no longer a question of if, but when transport will be electrified… Our 'Power-as-a-Service' model makes those solutions far more accessible, removing the risk and significant capital investment."

The partnership was similarly welcomed by Asher Bennett, founder and CEO of Tevva. "Our collaboration with Vattenfall means that, as well as vehicle expertise, we will also be able to provide our customers with electricity and hydrogen infrastructure and sustainably sourced supply, enabling them to break ground on zero emission goals in an affordable way," he said. "We believe this approach is truly the future for businesses looking to move to an all-zero-emission fleet."