'We can be a green finance powerhouse': MPs urge Treasury to beef up climate plans

New Treasury Committee report on net zero transition and future of green finance calls on government to consider climate labelling for financial products and ramp up efforts to tackle greenwash

MPs have called on the government to introduce climate labels on all financial products and step up efforts to tackle 'greenwash' in the finance sector in a new report that sets out a series recommendations for how the Treasury can better enable the UK's decarbonisation agenda.

In the report, MPs on the Treasury Committee called on the government department and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to launch a consultation on making 'green' labels mandatory for financial products, noting that any inquiry should look into how a ratings system could be used to encourage innovation and be widely understood by retail customers.

The document, entitled Net zero and the future of green finance, also urges the Treasury to give the FCA the power to tackle 'greenwash' around consumer-focused financial products, noting the mislabelling of funds or products as 'sustainable' could mislead customers and result in the misallocation of capital.

Mel Stride, chair of the Treasury Committee, emphasised the UK had an opportunity to show global leadership ahead of the vital UN climate conference it is set to co-host with Italy in the autumn. "The government, private finance, consumers, and regulators all have vital roles to play in helping the UK to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050," she said "The UK is a global leader in financial services. When the world's eyes are on us for COP26, we must show that we can also be a green finance powerhouse to help achieve net zero."

The MPs have also set out their expectations for the Net Zero Review, the Treasury's assessment of the costs associated with the government's net zero strategy, which the government is poised to publish this Spring.

The document should set out the principles that govern how the UK will fund its transition to net zero, and include cost assessments, methodology, and detail on where uncertainties lie, the MPs said. It should also include "clear sectoral pathways" towards decarbonisation and address how policy decisions will impact high carbon industries, the MPs added, with particular attention given to the regional impact of plans.

"In the Net Zero Review final report, the government should set out what mechanisms it will put in place to integrate the net zero target within departments' spending review commitments, and how departments will be held to account should they fail to meet their targets," the summary to the report reads.

The review of the costs of the net zero transition is likely to prove politically contentious, after a previous exercise led to media reports that the cost of meeting the UK's climate goals could spiral to £1tr. But the figure was immediately contested by economists and campaigners and recent reports have suggested the Treasury now accepts the cost of the net zero transition is much lower than previously thought.

Elsewhere, the report urges the Treasury to reform contradictory policies relating to default pension funds, noting that the department insists customers should not have to switch out of their default pension fund to invest sustainably while simultaneously maintaining that default funds are not required to move to greener alternatives. It has also called on the government to report on the proportion of pension holders in defined contribution pension schemes who remain in the default fund, and the extent to which default funds are aligned with a trajectory towards net zero emissions.

The MPs also recommend that the government take steps to grow the market for green finance products and servings, suggesting the FCA consider launching 'green fintech challenges' that help start-ups and established companies bring new solutions to market and tackle regulatory barriers holding back innovation.

The Treasury was considering a response the report at the time of going to press. However, the government has long promised to establish the UK as a "world-leading" hub for green finance in the wake of Brexit. Over the last few weeks, the Chancellor has formally updated the remits of key financial regulators to ensure that they have a mandate to consider the UK's net zero goals in all decisions.

However, campaigners, businesses, and investors have long warned the Treasury can hamper the net zero transition, pointing to scant funding allocated to green measures in last month's Budget and a failure to throw its weight behind a number of crucial decarbonisation policies.

Today, analysts at the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit (ECIU) warned the Treasury needed to significant ramp up its commitment to climate action, arguing the ministry's response to the climate crisis had historically trailed other departments.

"Following years of lagging behind the rest of government, MPs have piled further pressure on Treasury to throw its weight behind the net zero transition," said Jonathan Marshall, head of analysis at the think tank. "With no more emissions targets left to set, the focus moves to delivery - for which Treasury buy-in is essential. Creating the markets and policy landscapes to mobilise billions of pounds of private sector investment into clean transport, industry and homes is an obvious place to start, and one that can ensure the UK's journey to climate neutrality doesn't hit Brits in the pocket."

Marshall cautioned that any projections estimating the financial impact of the net zero transition were likely to exaggerate the costs, arguing that emerging clean energy technologies critical to delivering net zero were likely to repeat the dramatic and largely unpredicted cost reductions witnessed by solar and wind technologies.

"Seeking clarity on the total cost of net zero is fair, but any projections are highly uncertain and more than likely overestimates, as repeatedly seen in years gone by," he said. "Recreating policy successes that have slashed the cost of wind turbines and solar panels could make heat pumps and electric vehicles more affordable, addressing market failures would ensure clean industry is no longer held back, and funds to kickstart a home efficiency upgrade programme could keep a lid on long-term costs."