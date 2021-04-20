Reports: UK to confirm strengthened carbon budget targets for 2035

Government expected to confirm ambitious new goals for early-2030s ahead of President Biden's high profile Leaders Summit

The UK government is set to confirm a new target to slash emissions by 78 per cent against 1990 levels by 2035, ahead of President Biden's Earth Day Summit for world leaders on Thursday.

The FT reported last night that the government will formally accept recommendations from the Climate Change Committee (CCC) on the Sixth Carbon Budget, which runs for the five years through to 2035.

The new target is set to build on the strengthened goal to cut emissions by 68 per cent against 1990 levels by 2030, which was announced by the government late last year as part of the Prime Minister's plans to deliver a Green Industrial Revolution.

Crucially, the new target is expected to include emissions from international aviation and shipping, according to the FT, marking a major victory for the CCC and environmental campaign groups, which have long argued the UK's share of international aviation and shipping emissions should be included in national carbon accounts.

The new goal will provide a further boost to hopes of securing a wave of national climate commitments as part of this week's White House Summit, which is designed to in turn bolster efforts to secure an ambitious wave of national climate action plans ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit that is currently scheduled for November.

President Biden is set to announce a new US climate action plan, known as a Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in the UN jargon with a range of goals to cut emissions by between 40 per cent and 53 per cent by 2030 said to be under consideration.

Similarly, the Japanese government is reportedly considering strengthening its near term emissions targets as part of the Summit and Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison has confirmed he is to attend the virtual meeting, fuelling speculation the Australian government could belatedly adopt a net zero target.

The adoption of the UK's Sixth Carbon Budget would further ramp up pressure on the UK government to come forward with ambitious decarbonisation policies, with the CCC last year warning that meeting its recommended goals for the mid-2030s would require the complete decarbonisation of the electricity grid, the widespread adoption of electric vehicles and green heating systems, steep emissions cuts from industry, and a transformation in land use and agriculture to expand UK carbon sinks.

The news also comes on the same day as a report from think tank Green Alliance warned that based on current policies the UK is badly off track to meet its 2030 emissions target of a 68 per cent cut in emissions, with more ambitious action urgently needed during this parliament to curb emissions from buildings, industry, and transport in particular.

As such, Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband was quick to warn that any new target for 2035 needs to be accompanied by a new wave of climate policies, accusing Ministers of repeatedly failing to deliver the investment and initiatives needed to accelerate the UK's decarbonisation efforts.

"The character of this government on climate change is now clear: targets without delivery," he said. "So while any strengthening of our targets is the right thing to do, the government can't be trusted to match rhetoric with reality. Ministers have failed to bring forward an ambitious green recovery, passing up three major fiscal events to do so. They are flirting with proposals for a new deep coal mine, axed the vital housing retrofit scheme, and are way off track for our net zero targets."

Business groups and campaigners warmly welcomed the new target, but similarly warned urgent action was now needed to deliver bolder climate policies and increased investment in clean infrastructure.

"Setting the Sixth Carbon Budget in line with the Climate Change Committee recommendations puts the UK on a credible path to achieve its net-zero emissions target," said CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith. "As COP26 hosts, the UK government is leading by example by setting this stretching target. Business stands ready to deliver with the latest low-carbon technologies and innovations that are driving emissions down every year. By tackling this together, we can reap the benefits of transition to a low-carbon economy."

However, she also stressed that "the target emphasises the importance of the 2020s as a decade of delivery on our climate ambitions, and urgent action is needed now to make this a reality".

The government has repeatedly insisted that a wave of new climate policies are in the pipeline, with new strategies for cutting emissions from buildings and expanding the fledgling hydrogen industry just two of a raft of policy documents that are said to be imminent. An overarching plan for delivering on the UK's long term net zero target is also expected ahead of the COP26 Summit.

Similarly, Ministers have highlighted how the UK has delivered the steepest emissions reductions of any major economy over the past decade and has significantly stepped up investment in a raft of new low carbon infrastructure and R&D projects, such as the fast expanding electric vehicle charging network, new offshore wind and floating turbine projects, and the emerging carbon capture sector.

But businesses and campaigners are increasingly frustrated at the failure to fast track crucial policy decisions that can unlock further investment and the absence to date of the kind of multi-billion dollar green stimulus package being planned and deployed in the US, France, and Germany.