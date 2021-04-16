Sustainable bond market tipped to hit $1tr in 2021

SEB revises its predictions for sustainable bond market upwards, after stellar results in first quarter of the year

Analysts expect the sustainable bond market to exceed $1tr this year as corporates and governments raise capital to help accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Nordic corporate bank SEB has significantly boosted its predictions for sustainable bond issuance for 2021 in an update published earlier this week that reveals the first three months of the year saw record investment in the sustainable debt market.

The latest edition of the bank's 'green bond report' notes that $387bn of sustainable bond issuances were released in the first three months of the year, a figure equivalent to roughly half the volume of the market in 2020.

"With the first quarter of 2021 behind us, we are on track to exceed even our most optimistic scenario for the full year," said Christopher Flensborg, head of climate and sustainable finance at SEB. "We expect sustainable bond issuance of more than $1tr this year, which is 25 per cent more than we expected in our most optimistic estimate at the start of the year."

The growth of the market was driven by green and social bonds, which saw issuances of $150bn and $94.2bn respectively, according to SEB's figures. The sustainability-linked bond market is also booming, with issuance over the past three months 10 times higher than the same period in 2020, according to the update.

Thomas Thygesen, head of research for climate and sustainable finance at SEB, noted the transition to a more sustainable economy was happening more rapidly than analysts had expected

"Funding is rising because the transition is gaining pace faster than anyone had anticipated," he said. "2021 will see a significant increase in public investment in energy infrastructure, and we now see the first signs of a true disruption in energy-using sectors like autos."