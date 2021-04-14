Major investors call for 'temperature scores' to gauge funds' climate performance

Research published by the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership warns current patchwork of climate performance disclosure approaches is sowing confusion among investment community

A group of leading pension funds, insurers, and asset managers have called for the introduction of 'portfolio temperature scores' that grade investment funds' climate performance, emphasising the need to standardise the current patchwork of different metrics that assess funds' alignment with global climate goals.

The Investment Leaders Group (ILG), a global network of investors with more than £14tr of assets under management, has published a report this morning which presses for the adoption of a "meaningful, outcome-based number" to measure and report the climate performance of investment funds, arguing the diversity of approaches that saturates the market today is confusing and inhibits comparisons between different funds.

The report, entitled Understanding the climate performance of funds part 1: The case for universal disclosure of Paris aligment, concludes a scoring system that grades an asset or fund with a level of anticipated global warming measured in degrees centigrade is the best option available, largely because it can be easily understood by investors, beneficiaries, and the general public. The proposed system would assess the likely temperature trajectory that the emissions from are fund are in line with, providing investors with an at a glance means of gauging how close a fund is to achieving the Paris Agreement goal of keeping warming 'well below' 2C this century.

John Belgrove, senior partner at Aon and chair of the ILG, said that temperature scores were a "universally understood, intuitive concept" that would help asset owners advance the decarbonisation of their portfolios.

"The time for action is now because the world is not on track to reach the Paris alignment goals," he said. "Investors acting at scale to tangibly address and monitor their portfolio climate stability impact, informed by temperature scores, have the collective power to get us on track. Such breakthrough tools demonstrate how business and science can work in harmony within timescales that matter."

The report, which has been authored by researchers at the Cambridge Institute for Sustainable Leadership (CISL) which coordinates the ISL, warns current attempts to disclose the sustainability performance of funds are "patchy, non-standardised and lack rigour, resulting in confusion and scepticism among beneficiaries".

A survey of funds ranked highly by CDP for climate performance included in the report lays bare the broad range of approaches adopted by investors to showcase the climate credentials of their funds. Of the 15 funds surveyed, which include European equities, global equities, and emerging markets equities, eight measured their climate performance explicitly. Six used metrics around carbon intensity, one through portfolio carbon emissions, and one through 'emissions avoided' through investment. Just three of the funds demonstrated their alignment with the ambitions of the Paris Agreement; two in terms of the percentage of assets aligned with a 2C global warming scenario, and one through a temperature score.

As such, Dr Jake Reynolds, executive director for sustainable economy at CISL, emphasised a "credible yet simple" approach was needed to streamline reporting of funds' climate performance. "Increased interest in climate change among investment managers is very welcome," he said. "The next big step, however, will be to clarify how well funds are aligning with the Paris ambition, and do this in a credible yet simple way that can be readily understood by the public. We believe all funds should report in this way, not only funds with specific climate objectives."

The ILG said it would publish a follow up report examining the specific design of the proposed temperature-based scores, including the underlying science, the methods of emissions projection, and distribution of carbon budgets that could underpin a new standard.