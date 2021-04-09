'Undemocratic': Greta Thunberg raises alarm over Covid impact on COP26 Climate Summit

One of world's highest profile climate activists suggests further postponement of crucial Climate Summit may be required, but warns any delay must not impact climate action

Greta Thunberg has said she does not currently plan to attend the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow later this year amid concerns over the impact of Covid-19 on attendance at the crucial meeting, arguing the event may have to be delayed for a second time until global vaccination rates have risen.

The climate activist said she "would love to attend" the summit, where she would likely have been one of its most high profile guests, but she stressed that "if current trends continue" on Covid-19 infection rates and vaccinations then the event will have to yet again be postponed due to the pandemic.

Arguing inequality and climate injustice are "already at the heat of the climate crisis", she warned that unless vaccination rates improve, many people, civil society groups, and delegations from more climate vulnerable countries would be unable to attend and have their voices represented at the talks.

"If people can't be vaccinated and travel to be represented equally that's undemocratic and would worsen the problem" she wrote on Twitter this morning.

COP26 is widely regarded as one of the largest and logistically complicated events ever hosted by the UK government, as well as being the most important climate summit since the Paris Agreement was adopted five years ago, with countries under significant pressure to increase their decarbonisation commitments, finalise agreements over carbon offset markets, and boost flows of global climate finance.

Under normal circumstances scores of world leaders and thousands of diplomats would be expected to attend, alongside tens of thousands of activists, business leaders, and journalists. But with the coronavirus pandemic still raging in many parts of the world and the pace of vaccine roll outs varying massively, fears are mounting that the event may end up being either substantially scaled back or deferred until 2022.

"If current trends continue and the COP26 has to be delayed that doesn't mean we have to delay the urgent action required," Thunberg insisted. "We don't have to wait for conferences nor anyone or anything else to dramatically start reducing our emissions. Solidarity and action can start today."

Of course I would love to attend the Glasgow #COP26

But not unless everyone can take part on the same terms. Right now many countries are vaccinating healthy young people, often at the expense of risk groups and front line workers (mainly from global south, as usual...).

Thread-> https://t.co/pr1u7TeZxn — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) April 9, 2021

As one of the world's most recognisable advocates for climate action, Thunberg's absence from COP26 would be a major blow for the UK, which as co-host is under significant pressure to steer the near 200 countries signed up to the Paris Agreement towards more ambitious decarbonisation and green investment commitments.

Thunberg's announcement also casts further doubt on the likelihood of the summit going ahead at all as planned in November. Despite the UK government's outward insistence that it wants to hold an in-person event for national delegations as well as civil society and business groups to attend, concerns are rife that it will still not be safe to do so in November unless the virus is brought under control in industrialised and developing nations alike.

COP26 has already been delayed once by a year due to the pandemic, having originally been pencilled in for November 2020, but reports in recent weeks have suggested the UK government and UN are exploring whether to delay the meeting once again or radically change its format.

A final decision on whether the Summit can go ahead as currently planned is likely to be taken in the coming weeks by the United Nations in conjunction with both Westminster and the Scottish Government. A potentially crucial meeting of the UN climate secretariat is scheduled for next week when a decision is expected on whether preliminary talks planned for Bonn in June can go ahead. Countries are reportedly at loggerheads over whether to move the next round of technical talks online or delay the meeting, given the latest wave of lockdown measures across Europe are likely to pose a major risk to hopes of an in-person gathering. Any delay to the preliminary talks would deal a further blow to the hopes of staging COP26 as planned in November.

Meanwhile, the government announced this week that more than 10,000 people have applied to volunteer at the Glasgow Summit, which it described as a "staggering response from people keen to help support the staging of the event". Just 1,000 volunteer places are available, it said.

Around 70 per cent of the applicants come from within Glasgow and the surrounding areas, it said, although people from 98 countries worldwide have applied, including from as far afield as Australia and India. Applicant ages reportedly range from teenagers to octogenarians.

"It is incredibly encouraging to see such an overwhelming and positive response to our call for COP26 volunteers," said Glasgow City Council's COP26 volunteer manager, Claire Shiel. "From the figures we can see that Covid has not diminished people's spirit and strength of feeling around volunteering and this is extremely heartening for the sector as a whole. It's amazing what can be achieved together through volunteering and, although we do not have roles for everyone who has applied, we know there are many organisations across Glasgow and beyond who are looking for volunteers and will be delighted to see this enthusiasm."