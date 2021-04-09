'Tipping point': Study reveals electric trucks are 'very close' to challenging diesel vehicles

Fast charging networks 'the linchpin’ in drive to decarbonise heavy transportation industry, according to study

Electric freight vehicles will soon be able to compete commercially with the diesel vehicles that dominate the roads today if fast charging networks are developed for the haulage sector.

That is the conclusion of a new study from think tank the Stockholm Environment Institute, which argues the tipping point where electric vehicles (EVs) become more competitive than fossil fuel vehicles is now in sight for the haulage industry thanks to significant advances in battery technology.

The absence of a network of fast, high-capacity EV charging networks for heavy-duty vehicles is the final hurdle standing in the way of zero emission trucks being less expensive to operate than diesel vehicles, according to the study.

Such a network would ensure that batteries on trucks could be kept relatively small and light, the study notes, meaning the zero emission technology would not encroach on the amount of goods that trucks can carry.

"A tipping point is in sight for electric trucks," said Björn Nykvist lead author pf the study and senior researcher at SEI. "Battery technology is very close to a threshold that makes electric trucks feasible and economically competitive. All that is missing is one companion component: fast charging."

Reducing the carbon impact of heavy transportation is critical to meeting global climate goals, given the sector is responsible for roughly seven per cent of global carbon emissions. However, the electrification of freight vehicles has to date trailed that of smaller passenger cars amid fears around the cost and range of the batteries required to power heavy duty, long-range vehicles.

But today's study argues previous conclusions about the limitations of heavy-duty electric trucks are based on "outdated" assumptions about battery performance. As such it insists fast charging networks, not bigger batteries, are the key the commercialisation of electric trucks.

"Electric trucks need the same sort of fast charging that is becoming widely available for personal electric cars," Nykvist said. "If this infrastructure is put in place, it invalidates the old argument that electric trucks can't match the range of diesel trucks. This makes electric trucks much more realistic."

The study calls on private industry and policymakers to work together to develop a network of fast chargers that can leverage the full potential of the latest generation of battery technology.

"Our model shows that electric trucks can soon be economically competitive," said said Olle Olsson, co-author and senior researcher at SEI. "That should be an incentive to the private sector and policymakers alike to start focusing on making sure that fast charging infrastructure is available."

In related news Octopus Energy announced today it has added more rapid chargers to its Electric Juice Network (EJN) after signing up EV charging business NewMotion to the roaming EV charging network.

NewMotion, a subsidiary of Shell, has thousands of charge points in the UK and across Europe, including a growing number of rapid charging points at petrol stations managed by its 'Shell Recharge' arm.

"E-mobility partnerships are a key aspect in the enablement of mass EV adoption, that's why we partner with many different parties in our European roaming charging network," said Alan Mcleave, regional manager for UK and Nordics at NewMotion. "We're part of the Shell group, which recently announced that by 2025 there will be over 30,000 Shell Recharge charge points."

NewMotion joins charge point operators IONITY, Char.gy, Hubsta, Franklin Energy LiFe, Alfa Power, Plug-N-Go, and Osprey, in joining the EJN, which allows drivers to use charge points from a range of network operators, with all costs charged to one bill.