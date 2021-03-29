CCC urges government to nix international emissions credits and 'carry over' credits from UK carbon budgeting

Government says it will consider CCC's advice and make a decision on whether to include international carbon credits by June

The Climate Change Committee (CCC) has urged the government to not count international carbon credits in the UK's Fourth Carbon Budget, arguing their use could ultimately make it more difficult for the nation to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and would muddy the UK's record as a climate leader.

In a letter sent to the Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng on Friday afternoon, CCC chairman Lord Deben warned counting international carbon credits towards the UK's net zero aim could "impair the clarity" over the need to reduce emissions at home. The use of international credits could result in less strong signals to markets about the need to deliver low carbon investment at home, the letter states.

Deben also warned that including international carbon credits to substitute for domestic emissions reductions would undermine the UK's climate leadership and legitimise other countries' moves to weaken their own domestic decarbonisation efforts.

The CCC has therefore recommended the government set the limit for the use of international credits at zero for the Fourth Carbon Budget, which starts in January 2023 and runs until the end of 2027.

A spokesperson from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) said the government would consider the CCC's advice on emissions credits carefully and confirmed plans to set an international credit limit for the Fourth Carbon Budget by the end of June.

"The government is grateful to the Climate Change Committee for its recent advice on international emissions credits, which we will consider carefully," they said. "The government will set the international credit limit for the fourth carbon budget by end-June 2021, in line with the requirements of the Climate Change Act."

The CCC said it supported the purchase of international carbon credits as a tool to support global climate mitigation action, but argued this action should be additional to the UK's domestic climate goals and contribute to the global effort to reduce emissions.

The letter also recommends the government end the "carry forward of outperformance of carbon budgets", the practice that is legally allowed under the Climate Change Act which allows for surplus emissions reductions secured during previous budget periods to be applied during subsequent budget periods.

"Our clear advice is that such carry forward of outperformance should not occur," Lord Deben wrote. "It would lead to worse climate outcomes and jeopardises the achievement of later targets, given the stretching nature of the net zero target."

Any loosening of the rules governing upcoming carbon budgets is likely to make meeting subsequent carbon budgets and the overarching net zero emissions goal harder, the letter notes, pointing out that much of the 'carry forward' from the Third Carbon Budget results from the crash in emissions experienced during the Covid-19 financial crisis, rather than policy interventions that should deliver sustained emissions reductions.

CCC chief executive Chris Stark characterised these surplus emissions as 'hot air' on Twitter late last week noting that "large volumes of banked suplus allowances from past carbon budgets might seem a wonkish concern - but it could eventually undermine the framework in the Climate Change Act".