Reports: PM pushing for domestic insulation programme to succeed embattled Green Homes Grant

Bloomberg reports discussions about a new domestic insulation programme are underway in the top echelons of government as fresh research highlights low-carbon home retrofits could generate hundreds of thousands of jobs

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng are said to be pushing for a new green homes retrofit programme in the wake of the recent decision to slash funding for the Green Homes Grant, according to reports.

Bloomberg reported on Friday that sources familiar to the matter said discussions are underway about a longer-term domestic insulation programme that would help make the UK's housing stock more energy efficient.

The news agency said sources had revealed Johnson and Kwarteng were pushing for the programme, while the Treasury was said to be seeking to redirect funds elsewhere.

The reports come after the government took the controversial decision to reduce funding for its flagship green housing stimulus programme, the Green Homes Grant, to £320m over the 2021-2022 tax year, despite only giving out a fraction of the £1.5bn originally promised to homeowners through scheme since its launch last September.

The roll out of the scheme, which provides vouchers to home owners to help fund the installation of low carbon heating systems or energy efficiency upgrades, has been beset with issues that the government has largely blamed on disruption caused by the pandemic. However, trade unions and green groups have argued that the scheme has been undermined by repeated administrative issues, payment delays, and the initial deadline for all the budget to be used by the end of March.

Sources also told Bloomberg the government had decided to delay its landmark building decarbonisation policy plan, the Heat and Buildings Strategy, to May, two months after its original March date.

The long-awaited policy document is expected to set out how the government intends to decarbonise the UK's building stock, which is responsible for roughly 40 per cent of the UK's carbon emissions. The UK's homes alone are responsible for 14 per cent of the country's emissions, with the majority still powered by fossil fuels and poorly insulated.

A spokesperson from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy did not confirm nor deny the report, but highlighted the energy efficiency improvements that had been delivered through the Green Homes Grant scheme since its launch. "Over 27,000 Green Homes Grant vouchers worth £115m have already been issued, helping us improve the energy efficiency of homes, and we continue to work with the scheme's administrator to ensure voucher applications are processed as quickly as possible," they said.

They also emphaised the scheme had been impacted by homeowner's reticence to welcome tradespeople into their house during a pandemic. "The Green Homes Grant Voucher Scheme was designed to provide a short-term economic stimulus while tackling our contribution to climate change," they said. "However, the prevalence of Covid-19 since the scheme's launch in September last year has led to an understandable reluctance on the part of the public to welcome tradespeople into their homes."

Industry groups and environmental campaigners have rejected this interpretation, arguing the scheme's struggles were more the result of administrative delays and a failure of the government to give suppliers and installers sufficient time to scale up to meet growing demand.

Reports that the government may design a new building decarbonisation programme comes just days after a new analysis from UK100, the University of Leeds and LSE highlighted that more 1.2 million green jobs could be created in manufacturing and construction if the government "committed to the green economy".

In a report published late last week, academics highlighted that the shift to a lower-carbon economy could deliver a "green boost in blue collar jobs" noting that hundreds of thousands of jobs will be needed to make the UK's 29 million homes more energy efficient over the coming years.

Lancashire is highlighted as the area with the highest potential for new green construction and property-related jobs, with more than 33,500 roles likely to be created or in demand, followed by Hampshire and Essex, where roughly 27,000 and 25,000 jobs could be created or in demand, according to the update.

Overall, the shift to a green economy will rely on three million jobs across a range of sectors, according to the report.

"Across the UK, the move to a greener economy will create thousands of new jobs in every local community," said director of the UK100 Polly Billington. "It's really important we don't lose sight of this critical long-term goal - so the Prime Minister can meet his explicit goal of building back better."

The UK Green Building Council has estimated that for the UK to reach its legally-binding net zero goal by 2050, 1.8 homes need to be retrofitted every minute between now and 2050.