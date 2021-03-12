CO2nstruct Zero: UK building industry eyes 250,000 green jobs on journey to net zero

New initiative from the Construction Leadership Council touts opportunity to attract £36bn of private investment in delivering net zero buildings and construction supply chain in UK

The Construction Leadership Council (CLC) is targeting 250,000 new green jobs and £36bn private investment in the UK's built environment through a cross-industry net zero construction initiative launched this week, which aims to scale up green skills, working methods, and technologies across the sector.

Dubbed CO2nstruct Zero, the programme aims to "drive carbon out of all parts of the construction sector" from manufacturing and design to construction and operation of assets, according to CLC, and sets out decarbonisation ambitions covering transport, buildings, and construction activity.

These three core areas of the construction sector accounted for 537 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent in 2018, collectively representing 43 per cent of the UK's total greenhouse gas emissions, according to the CLC, which works between industry and government in supporting the UK construction industry.

The CO2nstruct Zero initiative therefore aims to "focus our efforts both as an industry and as individual businesses to maximise the impact we can make", it said.

Built around the Climate Change Committee's (CCC) recent Sixth Carbon Budget recommendations for the UK, the initiative sets out nine core priorities in a bid to align the sector with the UK government's overarching plan to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

CLC said it aimed to develop a single overarching programme and action plan for delivery against its net zero priorities, by working with industry and government to build a net zero supply chain for the construction industry, taking actions to shift industry and consumer behaviours towards lower carbon products and services, while championing calls for clear policy direction from government.

CLC also said it would be seeking to join the UN-led Race to Zero campaign, which aims to rally climate leadership from businesses and investors in the run up to COP26, and would be setting out "measurable targets and performance criteria" for the decarbonisation of the sector in the UK.

"There is no bigger challenge that our industry faces than the need to decarbonise," said CLC chair Andy Mitchell. "We need to pull the whole industry together, letting everyone know what they can do to reduce carbon, while unlocking strategic changes that will set the sector on a new course towards net zero."

The move follows a recent report by the think tank IPPR, backed by several industry groups and organisations, which warned of a "large and persistent skills gap and skills shortages" across the construction sector to help it deliver greener buildings and shift towards net zero supply chains, products, and working practices. It said as many as 750,000 workers in the industry were set to retire within the next 15 years, with just 20 per cent of the current workforce aged under 30.

But CLC said its new initiative would aim to address the changing skills needs of the construction sector in order to support the drive to net zero emissions.

Among the initial priorities set out this week, CLC said it aimed to accelerate the shift of the construction workforce towards zero emission vehicles and onsite machinery, boost efficiency, and drive out waste in logistics and material use, and support innovative low carbon materials and manufacturing, particularly with regards to concrete and steel.

It also sets out ambitions to work with government to deliver energy efficient retrofitting to existing homes and buildings across the UK - widely seen as a major net zero challenge - boost energy performance standards of new and existing buildings, and to work towards scaling up low carbon heating technologies, such as heat pumps, hydrogen and heat networks.

Systems and guidelines to implement carbon measurement across the sector, design-out emissions and waste in building plans, improve circular economy activities, and incentivise and reward carbon reduction were also named as major priorities by CLC.

The group said its own role was not in developing new solutions or new pathways for achieving net zero emissions, but in "bringing people together to consolidate collective actions and plans for the sector" in preparation for showcasing the industry's net zero efforts at the UN climate summit in Glasgow in November.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who also serves as the governments Construction Minister, said delivering on the UK's 2050 net zero target required government and industry working together "to make practical changes to secure a better low carbon future".

"I am delighted that, through CO2nstruct Zero, the construction sector is showing the unity and leadership to make this happen and ensure we build back greener," she added.

Greg Craig, chair of the CBI's Construction Council, also welcomed the CLC's CO2nstruct Zero initiative, arguing that rapidly reducing carbon emissions and improving environmental performance of the built environment "is the industry's biggest long-term challenge".

"CO2nstruct Zero will focus minds on practical and useful steps businesses can take now, while setting out a framework for the innovation and changes that must happen over the long-term," he said. "To support construction to play its part in a net-zero economy, the CBI Construction Council will champion the development and sharing of best practices across the industry, and work with the CBI to ensure the UK policy environment incentivises businesses to act, invest and innovate."