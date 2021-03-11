Sustainable Farming Incentive: Defra plots first post-Brexit green farming subsidy pilot

The new Environmental Land Management scheme is due to be rolled out nationwide from 2024

Sustainable Farming Incentive trial to kick off later in 2021, as Defra develops new environmentally-focused approach for supporting farmers now the UK has left the EU

Details of the England's first pilot agricultural subsidy scheme designed to reward farmers for carrying out works that benefit the environment and curb greenhouse gas emissions have been unveiled, as the government looks to test out several options before a planned nationwide rollout of its flagship reforms from 2024.

The Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) is the first of three pilot schemes being considered by the government as a post-Brexit replacement for the system employed under the EU's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP), which had divided out payments to farmers largely based on levels of land ownership.

Unlike the CAP, which has long been criticised by environmental groups, England's new subsidy system aims to incentivise farmers to undertake measures to enhance so-called 'public goods' such as through efforts to benefit biodiversity, improve soil, air, and water quality, enhance flood resilience, and store carbon through nature-based solutions.

And yesterday Defra published long-awaited details on the first of the three schemes designed to deliver these outcomes - the SFI - as it seeks to sign up several hundred farmers to take part in an official pilot later this year.

The SFI is aimed at supporting approaches to farming that deliver positive environmental outcomes such as actions to improve soil health, hedgerows, and integrated pest management, Defra said, explaining that the new approach could potentially see farmers paid to manage and plant hedgerows year round or boost the level of organic matter in soils.

The government also released the first set of eight initial standards underpinning the SFI, which aim to promote cleaner air and water, and guard against environmental risks such as climate change and flooding. However, it stressed that payment rates for land management actions will be initially set at broadly the same level as those under the Countryside Stewardship scheme.

Environment Secretary George Eustice said "the ethos at the heart of our future policy is to support the choices of individual farm enterprises", as well as the environment and animal welfare.

"It will reward approaches to farm husbandry such as encouraging integrated pest management, improving soil health and enhancing hedgerows," he said. "Assets that were previously dubbed 'ineligible features' will finally have their value recognised and rewarded. I would encourage farmers to engage in this pilot to help us design the new scheme."

Details of the other two farming subsidy pilots currently being developed - the Local Nature Recovery and Landscape Recovery - are set to be revealed later in the year, Defra said. To date, the Department said its ongoing programme of tests and trials for a new post-Brexit farming subsidy regime have involved over 3,000 farmers and other land managers.

Tom Bradshaw, vice president of trade body the National Farmers Union (NFU), welcomed the delivery of the SFI as "an important step" on the road to finalising the overarching post-Brexit Environmental Land Management (ELM) scheme.

However, he said further details of the SFI were still needed, including on the eight initial standards outlined yesterday. "This first phase of the pilot only includes eight standards, so it is important that further development phases include areas such as net zero and animal health and welfare," he argued. "It's also crucial that these standards are not too prescriptive. Every farm business is unique and the scheme needs to be structured so that it offers something for every farmer."

Daniel Carey-Dawes, head of rural economy and communities at countryside charity CPRE, echoed some of the NFU's concerns, and warned more details on the environmental outcomes being targeted by the government through the new subsidy scheme were required.

"We're glad these new standards, including hedgerows and soil, are part of the new environmental land management scheme," he said. "CPRE has long been calling for these vital assets to be nurtured, not least for their role in tackling climate change through their carbon storage potential."

But he added that he was "surprised" about the lack of detail published yesterday about what environmental outcomes the government expected to see, and how the reforms would contribute to meeting the UK's broader environmental and climate goals for 2030.

"Quantifying what environmental land management can achieve with the right level of ambition will be essential for measuring its success, value for money and whether it can and will deliver for nature, the environment and farmers," said Carey-Dawes.

Green groups have broadly welcomed the promise of reforms that could provide incentives that drive a significant expansion of natural habitats and carbon sinks. But as more details of the proposed schemes have emerged there have also been concerns that the reforms could see some farmers rewarded for delivering relatively modest environmental improvements.