Net Zero Banking Alliance: Triodos Bank exits group in protest at weakening of 1.5C guidelines

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Ethical bank slams NZBA's decision to offer members more leeway in how they meet climate goals

Triodos Bank has torn up its membership of the Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA), accusing it of today confirming changes to member guidelines that "fall short of the needed urgency to align loans and investments...

