Biffa to help Manchester bin air pollution with electric refuse vehicle fleet

The new electric trucks are able to complete an entire shift on a single charge, according to Biffa

Waste management firm has partnered with Manchester City Council to roll out 27 zero emission electric waste trucks, which are taking to the streets of the city this week

The pollution and carbon emissions caused caused by essential services operating in Manchester are set to be slashed this week, as waste management firm Biffa launches a fleet of 27 brand-new zero emission electric refuse vehicles onto the streets of the city.

The roll out of the state-of-the-art fleet - which is able to complete a full shift on a single charge - will replace older diesel vehicles, helping reduce air pollution and carbon emissions, Biffa said.

The fleet will also help drive progress towards Biffa's sustainability strategy, subbed "resourceful and responsible", which includes a pledge to cease buying fossil-fuelled vehicles by 2030.

The company claims to have already slashed its CO2 emissions by 65 per cent since 2002, and is targeting a further 50 per cent reduction by 2030. Phasing out diesel-powered collection vehicles and replacing them with new electric powered vehicles is a key part of reaching the target, the firm said, alongside plans for more efficient collection routes and increased investment in recycling infrastructure.

"We are delighted to be launching the UK's largest ever fleet of electric refuse collection vehicles and supporting one of the UK's top cities to become even greener," said Michael Topham, chief executive at Biffa. "Biffa has a longstanding partnership with Manchester City Council, and we are committed to helping the city to halve its direct emissions by 2025."

The fleet was developed with help from Manchester City Council, which invested £10m in the project following two years of trials. The fleet should also help drive progress towards the Council's climate goals, which aim to halve direct emissions by 2025, en route to making Manchester 'carbon-free' by 2038.

"We're proud that Manchester City Council, working with Biffa, has made the most significant investment of any council in emission-free refuse collection vehicles and that the waste and recycling service is playing its part in binning pollution," said Councillor Rabnawaz Akbar.