UK coal mine: Legal battle heats up as West Cumbria Mining seeks Judicial Review over latest delay to planning approval

Developer appoints lawyers to challenge Council's surprise decision to revisit planning permission for controversial project following letter from Committee on Climate Change

The developer behind controversial plans to build the UK's first new coal mine in 30 years has announced it is to pursue legal action over Cumbria County Council's "extremely regrettable" move to reconsider planning permission for the project over climate change concerns.

West Cumbria Mining initially secured planning permission for the mine in October, after which the government opted against calling in the planning decision in January, despite widespread concerns over the impact of the mine on the UK's climate targets and international reputation ahead of COP26. But last month the Council announced it is now reconsidering its initial decision to grant planning approval for the project "in light of new information", citing greenhouse gas emissions projections published by the UK's Climate Change Committee in December.

However, in the latest twist in the long-running saga, West Cumbria Mining (WCM) issued a statement late last week confirming it has appointed lawyers to launch a legal challenge over the Council's handling of its planning application.

"As a result of the actions taken by Cumbria CC, WCM concluded that the only course of action was to explore legal options to secure the future of the project," the firm said. "Subsequently, WCM has instructed Hogan Lovells, a highly recognised and reputable international law firm, to take legal action on concerns that Cumbria CC's decision-making process is robust and in accordance with the established framework. As the next step in this process, we have today (5th of March 2021) lodged formal papers with the High Court to commence Judicial Review proceedings in respect of Cumbria CC's decision to refer the matter back once again to committee."

Mark Kirkbride, CEO of West Cumbria Mining, said there was now "a very real risk that the project will never be delivered".

The company is set to argue the Council's decision to again review the planning application "cannot be justified and is based on a misunderstanding of the relevant law and facts". In its statement, the firm said it remained "determined to do all we can to deliver the economic and environmental benefits of this project" and that "the only course of action" was now "to explore legal options to secure the future of the project".

Kirkbride added it was "extremely regrettable that WCM has been placed in this position after committing so much time, resources and private funding to achieve a robust planning approval and social license to operate".

"We were focussed on moving forwards positively in early 2021 with our investors to construct this project to deliver much needed jobs and economic investment into West Cumbria and across the North in the post Covid-19 recovery," he said. "The latest actions of the council have created a very real risk that the project will never be delivered, which would be devastating for West Cumbria, as well as the Northern Powerhouse and Industrial Strategy initiatives."

Cumbria County Council confirmed a legal challenge from WCM had been submitted, but said it was "unable to comment further whilst this legal process known as judicial review is ongoing".

Plans for the metallurgical coal mine on the Cumbrian coast near Whitehaven have been the subject of intense debate in recent months, with climate campaigners arguing a new mine will add significantly to the UK's greenhouse gas emissions, while reports have also suggested the mine may not produce the right type of coal that the British steelmaking industry requires. The controversy also comes as the UK government works to convince other countries worldwide to ditch coal and ramp up their climate commitments ahead of the UN climate change summit it is hosting in Glasgow in November.

WCM has consistently argued that the coal it will produce for steelworks would replace coal that would otherwise be imported. It also stressed in its statement that "WCM is already bound by planning conditions to ensure that operational greenhouse gas emissions are so low that they would be within any and all of the 4th, 5th and 6th carbon budget recommendations".

But in a recent letter on the issue, the CCC noted that there were questions as to how long demand for coal from the steel industry would persist, as the sector looks to decarbonise through the use of new technologies.

Meanwhile, WCM's legal action follows news late last month that local campaign group the South Lakes Action on Climate Change (SLACC) is separately seeking legal action against Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick's decision not to 'call in' the council's planning approval of the mine back in January.

The government has repeatedly argued against intervening in the planning process, claiming the decision over the coal mine in Cumbria is a local issue.