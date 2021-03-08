Former energy ministers urge government to demand equal representation on COP26 negotiating teams

Amber Rudd and Claire O'Neill have called on the government to take steps boost the number of women participating in the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow this year

Former energy and climate change ministers Amber Rudd and Claire O'Neill have urged the government to insist upon equal gender representation from all country negotiating teams attending the COP26 Climate Summit this autumn.

The former Conservative politicians, who led delegations to previous UN COPs during their respective tenures at the helm of UK climate policy, made the demand in an open letter published in the Times this morning to mark International Women's Day.

"We believe that as the host the UK should insist on equal representation within individual country negotiating teams," they wrote. "We know that greater representation leads to better policy. By allowing all-male negotiating teams we risk allowing women's interests to be excluded from these vital negotiations when women (and girls) are the group most adversely affected by climate change."

Tens of thousands of delegates from more than 190 countries are expected to attend the COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow this autumn, which the UK is set to co-host with Italy.

Rudd and O'Neill said that as co-host the government had a huge opportunity to boost female representation at the vital summit, warning that under-representation of women continued to be a major issue at high-profile climate diplomacy events. "At the 2019 Bonn COP there were 27 delegations with no women, the highest it has been in 12 years," they wrote.

The appeal comes after the UK government courted criticism around the world for its decision to initially field an all-male senior leadership team for the conference. This gender imbalance has since been addressed to some extent with the appointment of Conservative MP Anne-Marie Trevelyan as COP26 adaptation and resilience lead, however the team remains male-dominated.

In the wake of the controversy, the SHE Changes Climate group was formed by environmental leaders Antoinette Vermilye, Bianca Pitt, and Elise Buckle, and is campaigning for a 50-50 split of men and women in official roles at COP26. In December, the group sent an open letter to the government calling for greater accountability and transparency across the leadership team.

A spokesperson from the government's COP26 unit emphasised Ministers' commitment to championing female representation at the summit. "The UK endorses the Gender Action Plan agreed at COP25 which notes the urgent need for improving the representation of women in party delegations and constituted bodies," they said. "Women and girls have a critical role to play in the fight against the climate crisis - as educators, decision makers and advocates at all levels - and our vast network of leaders, diplomatic representatives and expert voices who are part of our COP26 presidency reflect this."

Today's letter comes amidst growing questions about the government's preparations for the COP26 Summit, which continue to face considerable uncertainty as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the potential for continued global travel restrictions into the autumn.

Meanwhile, two separate committees of MPs last week published highly critical reports of the government's wider climate plans, arguing it had failed to put in place a coherent strategy for the net zero transition, nor set out clear goals for the COP26 Summit.