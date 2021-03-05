Sold on climate action: Auctioneer Christie's eyes science-based net zero goal

Christie's claims to be the first auction house to apply for Science-Based Targets accredication for its climate goals

Christie's has set its sights on becoming a "net zero" business by 2030, as it yesterday became the first auction house to seek accreditation from the Science-Based Targets initiative for its climate goals.

The company said it aimed to halve its carbon emissions by the end of the decade from a 2019 baseline, while also avoiding 90 per cent of its waste going to landfill and providing its clients with 100 per cent recyclable packaging and printed material by the same date.

In order to achieve the goals, Christie's said it would seek to "better utilise lower carbon transport and be more selective in touring property", adding that the pandemic "has shown us what can be done without the ability to travel". The company also aims to improve the energy, water, and resource efficiency of its buildings, having already switched to running on renewable power at its London headquarters.

Any remaining residual emissions generated by the auction house would then be tackled through an offsetting programme, for which the firm is currently "looking carefully" at options but is likely to focus on carbon removal credits and projects that restore and protect natural habitats, according to a spokesperson. However, the firm stressed that its priority was to focus on reducing CO2 emissions before engaging in any offsetting.

Tom Woolston, who leads Christie's sustainability programme, said the pandemic had forced the firm to reflect on its business operations and shift more towards offering digital auction services and art viewings - an approach that has helped curb the environmental impact of the art and luxury goods market.

"We know the broader art industry shares the desire to combat climate change, and we promise to use our leadership position to drive positive change, actively looking to form collaborations with stakeholders across the art world and beyond," Woolston added.

The company said it had applied for independent accreditation for its climate goals from the SBTi based on a 1.5C warming trajectory, adding that it planned to report annually on its emissions and progress towards its targets, with the first publication planned for later this year.

"As a market leader, Christie's has a special responsibility in terms of protecting our environment and building a more sustainable business for now and for the future," said the firm's CEO Guillaume Cerutti. "We are committing to defined targets and transparent communication of our progress, while supporting collaboration across the industry."