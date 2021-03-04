Low carbon packages: FedEx pledges to deliver 'carbon neutrality' across its operations by 2040 with $2bn investment drive

Air cargo operator pledges to invest in sustainable fuels, carbon capture research, and fleet electrification in bid to meet new climate goals

Package delivery giant and airline operator FedEx has announced it plans to achieve 'carbon neutrality' across its operations within the next 20 years through investments in electrification, sustainable fuels, energy efficiency, and carbon capture systems.

The US logistics giant, which operates the largest cargo airline in the world, said it would spend $2bn on the decarbonisation drive, claiming that it had a "responsibility" to take bold action to tackle climate challenges.

The company said it was targeting a fully zero emission parcel pickup and delivery (PUD) fleet by 2040, a push that will be accomplished by gradually phasing out its existing fossil fuel fleet. By 2025, half of all FedEx Express global PUD vehicle purchases would be electric, rising to 100 per cent by 2030, it said.

And in order to reduce the carbon impact of its extensive air fleet, which boasts more than 650 aircraft, the company said it will invest in alternative fuels, while also taking steps to reduce fuel consumption and modernise its aircraft.

Digital commerce has skyrocketed as shops have shuttered during the pandemic, and delivery companies are under growing pressure from companies and consumers to decarbonise their fleets to prevent the online shopping surge from fuelling a significant rise in transport emissions. Amazon, for example, has pledged to fully decarbonise its fleet by 2040, and has ordered 100,000 delivery vehicles from US electric vehicle start up Rivian to get there, while UPS has ordered 10,000 vans from British EV start-up Arrival.

FedEx CEO and chairman Frederick W. Smith said this week that his company had "a responsibility to take bold action in addressing climate challenges".

"This goal builds on our longstanding commitment to sustainability throughout our operations, while at the same time investing in long-term, transformational solutions for FedEx and our entire industry," he added.

In addition to measures that reduce the carbon impact of its vehicles and aircraft, the firm said it intends to make the 5,000 facilities it runs worldwide more sustainable by investing in energy efficiency upgrades, renewable energy, and other energy management programs.

FedEx also announced it is investing $100m to set up a new centre for national carbon capture at Yale University where researchers will look into ways to scale up carbon sequestration technologies.

At the Yale Center for Carbon Capture researchers will develop a range of carbon removal strategies by drawing from methods used by natural carbon storage systems - including biological ecosystems and the geological carbon cycle - with a view to enhancing, expanding, and accelerating such processes, Fedex said.

The centre will initially focus on tackling emissions form the aviation sector but will ultimately broaden its scope to address other global sources of emissions, the company explained.

"Addressing climate change is a complex challenge that demands urgent action, and natural carbon capture strategies will be one key part of that action," said Dr. Indy Burke, the Carl W. Knobloch, Jr. Dean of the Yale School of the Environment. "Through the creation of the Yale Center for Natural Carbon Capture, we aim to develop measurable carbon capture strategies to help offset carbon emissions globally."

FedEx's new operational net zero goal comes as UK electric vehicle startup Arrival published the specifications for an all-electric van set to hit roads for the first time this summer.

The unicorn start-up, which is based outside of Oxford but is eyeing a listing on the US NASDAQ exchange through a merger with US special purpose acquisition company CIIG, said it expects to start road trials of the e-commerce van over the coming months, before full production is launched in the third quarter of 2022.

Arrival claims the vans set a new standard for electric commercial vehicles across both payload and length, while also offering a substantially lower total cost of ownership than comparable fossil fuel vehicles.

The company said the van had been developed to "maximise functionality for real world use" and optimise the running of a fleet, while boasting real-time health monitoring and predictive maintenance functionality. The components of the van, such as the battery, human-machine interface, and compute platform, are all connected via Arrival's proprietary software, it said.