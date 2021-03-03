Budget 2021: All the green announcements at a glance

BusinessGreen's all-you-need-to-know guide to the raft of key green tax and spending pledges in Rishi Sunak's second budget

In his Budget address to Parliament this afternoon, Chancellor Rishi Sunak waxed lyrical about a future where the UK's old industrial centres are transformed into clean energy powerhouses that provide well-paid, green jobs and drive the long term economic recovery.

Budget 2021 set out a number of measures designed to usher in a lower-carbon future for the UK, the bulk of which had already been trailed ahead of Sunak's speech. The Chancellor confirmed the Bank of England's monetary policy remit had been updated to include an explicit focus on net zero and environmental objectives, provided further details about the National Infrastucture Bank unveiled last year, and reiterated plans to release the UK's first sovereign green bond this summer.

But green measures were inevitably pushed to the sidelines by tax and spending pledges designed to tackle the on-going economic crisis, and green groups have warned Chancellor's net zero plans remain largely underpowered and will fail to deliver the transformative change required to deliver a green recovery to the ongoing health and economic crises.

So, just how green was Sunak's second Budget? BusinessGreen has rounded up all the key environmental announcements here:

The UK Infrastructure Bank takes shape

The government has today revealed that tackling climate change is one of two core objectives for the public investment bank first announced by Ministers last autumn. The bank, which will also focus on boosting regional and local economic growth, will be headquartered in Leeds and will be endowed with £22bn to deliver on these two objectives, split between £12bn of equity and debt capital and the ability to issue £10bn of guarantees. The plan is for this injection of public funds to unlock as much as £40bn of private finance.

The government announced the bank will have a broad mandate to support a range of different sectors singled out in the National Infrastructure Strategy, including water, waste, and energy. As such it will play a key role in catalysing the growth of sectors and technologies that are not yet commercially viable. Carbon capture and storage and hydrogen, two nascent technologies critical to the UK's net zero transition, are obvious contenders for support.

Green gilt and green retail savings product launch

The Chancellor confirmed previously-trailed plans to introduce the UK's first sovereign green bond, or green gilt, and introduce a new 'green' savings bond for retail investors through the UK's public savings bank, National Savings & Investment (NSI).

Green gilt issuance for this financial year will total a minimum of £15bn, with more details about the types of expenditures it will finance set to be announced in June, the government said. However, it confirmed all the proceeds will be focused on meeting the government's green objectives. Meanwhile, the green retail product, designed to give all UK citizens a change to "take part in the collective effort to tackle climate change" and touted by the government as a "world first", will also be closely linked to the UK's sovereign green bond framework and benefit from "innovative" reporting standards being planned for the green gilt programme, which will also be announced in June.

Environmental and net zero considerations folded into UK's monetary policy

The Budget confirms that the monetary policy remit for the Bank of England has been updated to reflect the importance of environmental sustainability and the transition to net zero emissions. In a letter sent today to the central bank setting out the change that was released after the Budget statement, the Chancellor confirmed he had updated the Monetary Policy Committee's remit to reflect the government's commitment to achieve "strong, sustainable and balanced growth that is environmentally sustainable and consistent with the transition to a net zero economy".

Fuel tax and carbon price freeze

The government has confirmed the freeze on fuel duty for the 11th year running, in a blow for many environmental campaigners who had hoped the government would increase the tax as a way to tackle ever-rising emissions from road transport and help tackle the deficit. Currently set at 58p per litre on petrol and diesel, the Fuel Duty Escalator has been frozen since 2010.

However, the Budget notes the government plans to consider future fuel duty rates "in the context of the UK's commitment to reach net zero emissions", hinting that some reforms to fuel duty could eventually materialise.

Meanwhile, carbon pricing will be frozen at £18 per tonne of carbon dioxide in 2022-23, the government said, adding that it is "committed to carbon pricing as a tool to drive decarbonisation" and intends to set out additional proposals for expanding the UK Emissions Trading Scheme over the course of 2021.

Modest changes to other fuel duties

In contrast, Air Passenger Duty rates will increase with retail price index (RPI), meaning that they will be frozen for passengers on short-haul flights and see an small increase on long-haul flights from April 2022. Rates for long-haul economy flights will increase by £2, for premium economy, business, and first class passengers they will rise by £5, and for private jet passengers they will rise by £13.

After announcing in last year's Budget that the entitlement to red diesel and other rebated biofuels would be removed from April 2022, the government has grown this year's list of sectors that will continue to be allowed to use the fuels. Fishing and water freight, travelling funfairs and circuses, amateur sports clubs, golf courses, and non-commercial power generation have been added to the exemption list, which already included agriculture, rail vehicles, and non-commercial heating, the government said.

Green Homes Grant gutted

The Budget document makes no mention of the government's embattled Green Homes Grant scheme, fuelling speculation that the flagship green homes retrofit scheme could yet be scrapped. However, a government spokesperson has confirmed to BusinessGreen that funding had not been withdawn and that a diminished pot of £320m had been allocated to the scheme for the coming tax year, as announced by the Energy Minister last month.

The £320m of funding is a far cry from the £1.5bn budget initially earmarked for the scheme and means the government has gone ahead with plans to retract much of the stimulus back into government coffers, a decision that has drawn intense criticism from business groups, environmentalists, and green groups over recent weeks. The initiative - which provides homeowners with vouchers to part fund energy efficiency retrofit measures and low carbon heating installations - was one of the central pillars of the government's 'green recovery' agenda and the cut is set to face fierce criticism, even if the government stops short of scrapping the scheme altogether.

Think tank ECIU estimates that trimming support for Green Homes Grant to £320m will mean roughly 75,000 to 80,000 homes will be upgraded over the coming financial year - a significant drop from the scheme's original target of upgrading 600,000 homes in six months.

Developing a global carbon offset hub at the City of London

The Chancellor confirmed a new group is to be appointed to explore how the City of London can become a leader in the fast expanding voluntary carbon offset market, which is expected to soar over the next few years as corporates seek to buy carbon credits to help meet their climate targets. Former London Stock Exchange director Dame Clara Furse will lead the taskforce, which the Chancellor said would draw on the UK's financial expertise and entrepreneurship and build on the work of crossing-cutting initiatives such as the Taskforce for Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets.

Investment in green energy projects and hubs

The government has announced funding for various projects and initiatives around the country geared at ramping up the UK's clean energy capacity and helping high-carbon sectors transition away from fossil fuels. Confirmed funding packages include:

The launch of a new £68m UK-wide competition for first-of-a-kind energy storage prototypes or technology demonstators.

A £4m UK-wide competition for the first phase of a biomass feedstocks programme designed to support the rural economy improve the production of ‘green energy' crops and forestry products.

A £20m investment programme to support the development of floating offshore wind technologies.

A programme of investment geared at helping the UK's oil and gas hub in north-east Scotland transition to a cleaner future, with £27m for the Aberdeen Energy Investment Transition Zone, £5m for an underwater engineering hub in Aberdeen and £2m to further develop industry proposals for the North Sea Transition Deal.

£4.8m to support the creation of a 'Holyhead hydrogen hub' in northern Wales that aims to produce green hydrogen for fuel heavy goods vehicles.

Up to £30m towards the construction of the 'global centre for rail excellence' being planned in an abandoned mine in South Wales to research and develop low carbon rail technology.

Plans to upgrade port infrastructure at the Able Marine Energy Park on Humberside in a bid to attract investment in offshore wind manufacturing and to sign a memorandum of understanding with Teesworks Offshore Manufacturing Centre on Teesside to support the development of another offshore wind port hub.

'Super deduction' for businesses that invest and plans to reconsider R&D tax

The government has introduced a new "super deduction" tax incentive to encourage firms that can invest to do so. The two-year incentive will allow firms purchasing certain equipment to claim 130 per cent of the cost of those assets. The measure could be a huge boon to companies investing in clean technologies with high capital costs, although the scheme is not limited to low carbon technologies.

The government also said it would carry out a review of the its two existing R&D tax relief schemes, in a bid to ensure the UK remains a competitive location for cutting-edge research.

High-emission hubs to become 'freeports'

Many of the locations picked to become the country's first 'freeports' are industrial hubs that face significant challenges as the country works to slash emissions to achieve net zero by 2050.

East Midlands Airport, Felixstowe & Harwich, Humber, Liverpool City Region, Plymouth and South Devon, Solent, Teesside and Thames comprise the first cohort of freeports, and are therefore poised to benefit from more generous tax reliefs, simplified customs procedures, and wider government support designed to boost investment, trade, and jobs, the government said. Discussions are ongoing between the government and the devolved administrations to also ensure the delivery of freeports in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, it said. Businesses in these low tax sites will be able to benefit from a number of tax reliefs, including an enhanced 10 per cent rate of Structures and Buildings Allowance for constructing and an enhanced capital allowance of 100 per cent.

Sunak was today at pains to point out how the incentives could help establish some freeports, such as Teesside, as clean tech hubs boasting a range of offshore wind and carbon capture capabilities.