Report: £43.3bn of investment needed to meet 2030 greener homes goal

Homes in some parts of the UK could take 30 years longer to meet energy efficiency goals, according to Kamma

Rates of green upgrades need to double if homes are to reach average energy efficiency EPC band C by 2030, Kamma estimates

Bringing draughty UK homes into line with government energy efficiency targets will require an estimated £43.3bn investment in upgrading national housing stock by 2030 through measures such as insulation and low carbon heating systems, according to real estate tech firm Kamma.

The assessment comes in Kamma's Energy Efficiency Investment Index, which it has released this week in response to a UK government consultation on proposals for mortgage lenders to publicly disclose the Energy Performance Certificates (EPC) of their mortgaged properties, with a target to bring their properties up to EPC banc C standards for energy efficiency by 2030.

The Index is based on Kamma's analysis of the current rating of the UK housing stock, which found more than 60 per cent of UK households currently sit within band D on their EPC certificates, with the grading scale running between A - the highest levels of energy efficiency - to G.

It also found a huge disparity between regions across the UK, with the challenge particularly acute in parts of Northern England and Wale where at current rates the report estimates it could take up to 30 years longer to meet energy efficiency targets when compared to the South East.

While London and the South East are currently on track to achieve an average EPC grade of C by 2031, homes in the North West may not reach the same level of energy efficiency on average until 2061, with the gap between regions having grown over the past decade, according to the Index.

But in order to achieve the UK's 2050 net zero emissions goal, serious inefficiencies in the UK housing stock will need to have been largely eliminated over the next decade, according to Kamma.

Simply delivering on the government's ambitions for a national average EPC band of C across the UK housing stock would require current rates of energy efficiency upgrades and improvements to double, backed by up to £43.3bn investment, it said.

Kamma CEO Orla Shields said progress in improving the energy efficiency of housing had been too slow to date, while current national EPC targets served to mask the disparate regional challenges in bringing homes in different parts of the country up to scratch.

"With much at stake in the fight against climate change, there needs to be more transparency on the pace of improvement and more clarity as to the costs involved," she said. "With a growing market for green finance products, deploying lenders to the front line could provide the impetus for change that we really need."

The report comes amid ongoing concern surrounding the future of the Green Homes Grant Scheme, the flagship energy efficiency programme launched last year offering householders discounts of up to £5,000 off the costs of upgrades such as low carbon heating and wall insulation, rising to £10,000 for low income households.

The scheme has been beset by administrative problems and late payments to tradespeople since its launch, leaving householders struggling to access vouchers and much of the initial £1.5bn budget unspent. Earlier this month the government said it would not rollover this year's unspent funding beyond March, effectively leading to a cut to the scheme's budget of over 60 per cent. Meanwhile, reports have suggested the scheme could be scrapped altogether from next month.

The government continues to insist that low take-up is to blame for the scheme's failures, but industry bodies, green campaigners, and political figures have disputed this claim, arguing the programme is popular but requires a long-term budget to provide certainty to the market and encourage installers to expand to meet growing demand for home improvements.

In related news, the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA) today called on the Chancellor Rishi Sunak to use his Budget announcement next week to harness the tax system to help landlords install energy efficiency measures to bring their homes up to EPC standards in line with upcoming goals.

"The Chancellor needs to use tax more positively to encourage investment in energy improvements. This would play a crucial role in cutting bills for renters, reducing carbon emissions and improving the nation's housing stock," said Ben Beadle, chief executive of the NRLA.

The costs of energy efficiency measures carried out by landlords should be offset against tax at purchase, as repair and maintenance, rather than as an improvement at sale against Capital Gains Tax, the NRLA argued. This would help address "anomalies" in the current system, while incentivising landlords through tax system to carry out improvements, it said.

"The rental market stands ready to play its part in securing a green recovery," Beadle added. "However, to achieve this we need a tax system that properly supports and encourages the work needed to ensure rented homes as are energy efficient as possible on a long-term basis. The Green Homes Grant scheme proves that short term measures do not work."