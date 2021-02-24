Etsy bids for net zero by 2030

US trading platform Etsy has pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions across its operations by 2030

Online marketplace Etsy has pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions within the next decade, targeting both its direct emissions and those from its value chain, including emissions from seller activities such as shipping and packaging.

The reduction objectives will follow the protocol of the Science Based Targets Initiative and include goals for a 50 per cent absolute reduction in direct and energy related Scope 1 and 2 emissions and a 13.5 per cent reduction in value chain Scope 3 emissions by 2030, the US company said.

The firm aims to drive progress towards the goals by increasing its focus on a sustainable supply chain, furthering its advocacy for the decarbonisation of the logistics and transportation sector, and examining opportunities for cleaner fulfilment, it said.

"Climate change remains an ever-present threat to our environment and humanity, and we are bound and determined to do everything within our power to not only offset, but to reduce our overall carbon footprint," said Etsy CEO Josh Silverman.

Today's announcement builds on a series of green initiatives aimed at reducing Etsy's ecological footprint, including powering its online portal with 100 per cent renewable electricity, running zero waste operations globally, and becoming the first ecommerce company to offset carbon emissions from shipping in early 2019.