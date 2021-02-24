UK food and drink sector hits CO2 target five years ahead of schedule

Food and Drinks Federation report firms have more than halved emissions since 1990, while also cutting down on waste

Britain's food and drink sector has more than halved its CO2 emissions over the past three decades, hitting its industry-wide decarbonisation target five years ahead of schedule, according to the Food and Drinks Federation (FDF).

Detailing recent progress against its suite of industry-wide green goals today, FDF revealed companies have achieved a 55.5 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions since 1990, a target the industry had originally set its sights on reaching through its Ambition 2025 initiative launched in 2016.

In addition, FDF said the sector has driven down its water consumption by 41.5 per cent since 2008, while making further progress towards tackling food waste and single-use plastics after its members signed up to wider retail industry initiatives such as the Courtauld Commitment and Plastics Pact.

These achievements come despite a challenging year for the sector as it reeled from the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, in addition to the uncertainty and economic pressures of the UK's exit from the European Union at the end of December, the FDF emphasised.

FDF's chief scientific operator Helen Munday hailed the "excellent progress" made by the trade body's members. "It's incredible that we are half way to reaching the end of this project in 2025 and we are seeing our members fully achieve some of the targets we set out in 2016," she said. "Despite the difficult year the industry has faced, sustainability and environmental initiatives have remained at the forefront of our agenda and this is clearly seen in the progress being made."

Having met many of its goals early, FDF said it would now be revising the targets in the Ambition 2025 project to increase its ambitions on carbon emissions, food waste, and packaging reduction so that they "better reflect the current UK and international targets, as well as other policy goals in the space".

As such, the group has announced a new 2025 goal to reduce CO2 emissions across the food and drink sector by 60 per cent from 1990 levels.

"We of course know there is more to achieve which is why we undertook the mid-term review work, and can now present fresh, forward-thinking targets which we know our members our keen to embrace," said Munday.

More broadly, FDF said its "programme of work on net zero continues to gather pace", and that it is developing plans to decarbonise heating across manufacturing, and to help firms reduce their Scope 1 and 2 emissions.

FDF said it was also continuing to work with companies to better understand and protect natural capital, reduce road haulage miles, and promote more sustainable supply chains.

Environment Minister Rebecca Pow MP said the UK's food and drink sector was "setting an example to all businesses by supporting the government's commitment to a natural capital approach and reducing the UK's environmental footprint overseas".

Pow also hailed the sector's potential "to make a real difference to how the nation uses its resources more sustainably and minimises waste" through the Courtauld 2025 food waste targets and UK Plastics Pact, both of which she said supported the government's 25 Year Environment Plan.

"It's great to see progress made already and I look forward to seeing the industry take further steps in months and years ahead," she added.