H&M issues €500m bond tied meeting its CO2 and recycled garment goals

H&M is aiming to increase the share of recycled materials in its garments to 30 per cent by 2025

High street fashion retailer's sustainability-linked bond was 7.6 times oversubscribed, it said

H&M has issued a €500m bond linked to the high street fashion retailer achieving several of its 2025 sustainability targets to ramp up the use of recycled materials and drive down greenhouse gas emissions across its business and supply chain.

The sustainability-linked bond issued last week "generated great interest" and was 7.6 times oversubscribed, with a maturity of 8.5 years and a coupon rate of 0.25 per cent, the company said.

H&M described sustainability-linked bonds as "something new on the market", offering investors the opportunity to help support the company's green efforts.

It comes amid increasing interest from corporates in green finance facilities to help support their sustainability programmes. Last month Tesco became one of the first major UK firms to join the fray, issuing a €750m bond linked to its achievement of several 2025 science-based emissions targets.

The funds for H&M bonds are linked to the company increasing the share of recycled materials it uses in garments to an average of 30 per cent by 2025, in addition to reducing emissions from its own operations by 20 per cent, and its value chain or Scope 3 emissions by 10 per cent from a 2017 baseline.

H&M's Scope 3 emissions cover those generated from fabric production, garment manufacturing, raw materials, and upstream transport, it said.

Adam Karlsson, chief financial officer at H&M Group, said the sustainability-linked bond "create a clear and transparent commitment and incentive for the company".

"It is an important step in our continued work to optimise the company's capital structure, while at the same time providing investors with an opportunity to contribute to positive transformation of the fashion industry," he added.

The bond was listed with the assistance of several leading financial firms, including BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Danske Bank, SEB and Standard Chartered, as market interest in sustainability-linked bonds continues to grow.

Delphine Queniart, global head of sustainable finance and solutions at BNP Paribas Global Markets, said green financial facilities were "becoming a vital tool for corporates across many sectors to accelerate their transition strategy".

"The innovation in KPIs to address circular economy is another example of how sustainable finance can contribute towards decarbonisation," she added.