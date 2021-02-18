HSBC, Barclays, NatWest join Prince of Wales' net zero banking task force

Executives from likes of Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Macquarie, Lloyds, and Citi also join effort to develop credible pathway to deliver a net zero banking sector

CEOs from a raft of the world's largest banks have joined together in a new task force convened by the Prince of Wales to "work on meaningful and actionable plans to accelerate the world's transition to a sustainable future", with a view to defining a "credible pathway" to a net zero banking sector.

Spearheaded by the Prince of Wales' Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) - a network of global business leaders established last year - the Financial Services Task Force (FSTF) includes top executives from HSBC, BNP Paribas, Barclays, NatWest, Bank of America, and many others.

SMI said a crucial element of the FSTF's work would be to shape responsible transition pathways for decarbonising economies, to support "nature-positive solutions", and to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions "by the second half of the century" in line with the Paris Agreement.

Prince Charles said the financial services sector had "a vital role to play as a catalyst and driver for change across other industries". It follows the launch last month of the Prince's 'Terra Carta' - a 10-point green recovery charter backed by the likes of BP, BlackRock, Heathrow Airport, and Unilever.

"In launching the Sustainable Markets Initiative last year, my aim was to convene global leaders, as part of a 'coalition of the willing', from across industries and almost every sector of the economy," the Prince said. "I am delighted that the Financial Services Task Force has come together under the SMI umbrella to identify ways to set our planet on a fundamentally more sustainable trajectory."

Members of the Task Force plan to work on defining a credible pathway for how banks can achieve net zero emissions, including the development of industry best practices for net zero strategies and a commitment to publicly report on the FSTF's work in the run up to COP26 in November.

Moreover, the Task Force plans to identify and recommend initiatives to help remove barriers to green infrastructure investment in order to scale financing for projects around the world and help support the development of "a deep and liquid global market" for high quality carbon credits.

SMI said the FSTF would aim to build on the work of the Taskforce on Scaling Voluntary Carbon Markets, the initiative spearheaded by former Bank of England Governor Mark Carney to create a credibly global system for investing in and delivering carbon offset projects.

Chairman of the FSTF and group chief executive of HSBC, Noel Quinn, said climate change was "bigger than any institution or industry" and that banks needed to come together in recognition of "the critical role our organisations play in the fight against it".

Other members of the FSTF include executives from banks such as Citi, Coutts, Credit Suisse, Lloyds, Macquarie, and Standard Chartered.

"The Financial Services Task Force is committed to accelerating efforts within the banking sector, recognising its catalytic role across all industries, to move towards a net zero economy," Quinn added.

Want to find out more about Net Zero Finance and the investment trends impacting businesses and investors of all types? Then join us at the Net Zero Finance pathway event, as part of the Net Zero Festival 2021, which will take place online on March 16th. You can request an invitation to the event here.