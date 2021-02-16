Green ambulance? NHS plots hydrogen-fuelled prototype for London

The hydrogen-fuelled ambulance prototype could be tested on London's roads in 2021 | Credit: OLEMCo

Government-funded project aims to deliver prototype zero emission vehicle to London Ambulance Service NHS Trust later this year

Plans are being drawn up to deliver London's first prototype hydrogen fuel cell ambulance later this year, as part of a government-funded project to create "the zero emission ambulance of the future".

A group of companies and manufacturers led by UK hydrogen fuel cell specialist ULEMCo announced last week they are now progressing to the prototype build stage for the green ambulance, which is set to incorporate a hydrogen fuel cell range extender with an electric drivetrain.

The prototype vehicle, earmarked for delivery to the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust by autumn this year, will also boast a bespoke lightweight ambulance body designed by vehicle manufacturer Woodall Nicholson Group's Mellor subsidiary, the firms said.

Amanda Lyne, managing director of ULEMCo, said hydrogen fuel cell range extender vehicles could be "a really viable and practical solution for NHS fleets across the UK", while also helping to drive down greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution from the emergency response fleet.

"Given the energy need of the NHS ambulance duty cycle, it seems clear that hydrogen fuel is needed to provide both the range and vehicle availability for emergency response requirements," she said.

The project is being funded by the government's Office for Zero Emission Vehicles (OZEV) - formerly OLEV - and other firms taking part include battery specialist Promech Technologies and electronics specialist Lyra Electronics.

It follows the NHS's announcement last year that it aims to become the world's first net zero health system by 2040, before also decarbonising its supply chain footprint by 2045. As part of that strategy, it had been aiming to road-test its first zero emission ambulance by 2022.

Chris Rutherford, head of fleet strategy and transformation at the London Ambulance Service NHS Trust, added: "This project is a key part of our strategy for a zero emission fleet, to support the NHS aim to be the world's first net zero national health service, and to meet or exceed the clean air requirements in London."