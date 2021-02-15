BNP Paribas strengthens policy on beef and soy-driven deforestation in Brazil

The Cerrado is home to five per cent of the world's biodiversity, according to WWF

The French bank has set a deadline of 2025 for its clients in Brazil to achieve zero deforestation and full traceability in their production and supply chains

French banking giant BNP Paribas today announced a new policy intended to help tackle the role of soy and beef production in driving deforestation in Brazil, including a commitment to immediately drop companies that continue clearing forest or converting land in the Amazon.

The policy sets conditions which any agribusinesses producing or buying beef or soybeans in Brazil's Amazon or Cerrado bioemes will have to meet in order to access the bank's financial services. It stipulates that the French bank will only provide financial products or services to companies - producers, meat conditioners and traders - with a strategy to achieve zero deforestation and full traceability in their production and supply chains by 2025 at the latest.

The bank also said it would not finance customers producing or buying beef or soybeans from land cleared or converted after 2008 in the Amazon, meaning BNP's clients must apply this cut-off date, and that it would encourage its clients to avoid producing or buying beef or soybeans from cleared or converted land in the Cerrado after 1 January 2020.

BNP Paribas head of corporate engagement Antoine Sire said the policy "reflects a growing understanding of the challenges associated with biodiversity not only within the financial community but also among many corporate clients".

Campaigners welcomed BNP's acknowledgement of the role of its agribusiness clients in fuelling deforestation. "BNP Paribas' announcement sends a strong signal to soy traders: big global banks are starting to realize the risks associated with soy-driven deforestation and are taking concrete actions to exclude bad players," said Nico Muzi, Europe director at Mighty Earth.

However, they also raised concerns that the measures targeting the Cerrado - vast wooded grasslands that shelter five per cent of the world's biodiversity, according to WWF - place no immediate requirements on producers and traders to improve their practices.

"BNP Paribas has understood the importance of imposing a cut-off date on soy traders, but no immediate demand is made to guarantee improved practices over the next few years," said Klervi Le Guenic, a campaigner at French non-profit Canopée Forêts Vivantes. "As it stands, BNP Paribas is giving traders five more years to clear forests with impunity."

Lucie Pinson, director of Reclaim Finance, added: "If BNP Paribas wants to give real guarantees of its commitment to act in the face of the climate emergency and biodiversity loss, it must secure this commitment on the part of traders and then support them on a deadline of two years, not five years."

A 2008 industry moratorium committed multinationals to not trade or finance soy originating from in the Amazon cleared after 2006. The agreement dramatically cut levels of deforestation in the Amazon: a 2014 study found that in the two years preceding the agreement, nearly 30 per cent of soy expansion in the Amazon occurred through deforestation, but following its implementation, that figure fell to just one per cent.

But while deforestation for soy fell in the Amazon, it accelerated in the neighbouring Cerrado. A Reuters investigation found that in the decade after 2008, the Cerrado lost more than 105,000 square kilometres of native cover, meaning it experienced 50 per cent more deforestation that the Amazon, despite being less than a third of the size. This has focused efforts to combat deforestation on the Cerrado, with some campaigners calling for a similar moratorium to be implemented in the context of soy production there.

Elsewhere in the finance sector, meanwhile, Europe's largest asset manager Amundi - which oversees €1.7tr of investments worldwide - announced today the launch of an emerging markets green bond strategy, aiming to expand its emerging market green bond offering while supporting the mobilisation of capital for the energy transition.

The Amundi Funds Emerging Markets Green Bond aims to invest in green bonds issued both by corporates and sovereigns in selected emerging markets, including Brazil, India, China and Indonesia, the firm said. It seeks to take advantage of the growth in green bonds, which saw a record $52bn of issuance in 2019.

Want to find out more about Net Zero Finance and the investment trends impacting businesses and investors of all types? Then join us at the Net Zero Finance pathway event, as part of the Net Zero Festival 2021, which will take place online on March 16th. You can request an invitation to the event here.