'Bonkers savings': NatWest and Octopus Energy debut discounted EV charging package

Bundle to offer customers discounted EV charge point installations, as well as access to Octopus Energy's flexible tariffs and EV roaming network

NatWest Group has teamed up with Octopus Energy to offer a dedicated electric vehicle (EV) charging and technology bundle to the bank's retail, business and wealth customers, in a bid to accelerate the switch to zero emission vehicles.

Announced today, the new package offers customers access to discounted EV charge points and installations, in addition to any associated home solar panels and battery storage.

It also enables customers to access Octopus Energy's flexible home energy tariffs, as well as its Electric Juice Network, the 'roaming' charge-point service coordinated by the energy firm which allows customers to use public charge points installed by a number of different companies.

The partners said the deal offered "the entire stack of infrastructure, technology and software needed to switch to EV", touting the tie-up as the first time a bank and clean energy company had collaborated to offer a comprehensive package of EV charging solutions.

Greg Jackson, the chief executive and founder of Octopus Energy, said the deal would help build awareness of the "bonkers" savings that can be achieved by switching from fossil fuel vehicles to zero emission alternatives.

"Octopus Energy is so excited that NatWest has committed to promoting sustainable practices and will be joining us on this mission to green our roads," he said. "If more people and businesses realised the bonkers savings they could get and switched to an EV, the benefits it would have on our planet would be massive."

A number of funding options for businesses are set to be provided by NatWest to cover the costs of the deal, while Octopus Energy said it would help ensure that customers can also access available government EV grants.

James Close, head of climate change at NatWest Group, predicted the new offering would make it easier and cheaper for customers to significantly reduce their carbon footprint.

"We are determined to play an active role in the UK's transition to a low carbon economy and accelerating the take up of electric vehicles is a crucial part of the transition," he said. "This access to EV charging technology will make it easier and more affordable for our customers to make a positive difference to our environment."