Petrostates and decarbonisation: Are we heading for an era of geopolitical instability?

Petrostates and decarbonisation: Are we heading for an era of geopolitical instability?
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Fresh analysis from Carbon Tracker warns the challenges of shifting from a carbon-heavy economy will be borne disproportionately by some poorer fossil fuel producer states - and that could have repercussions for everyone

Clean energy has the potential to usher a new era of geopolitics, one where the fortunes of nations are no longer bound up with their relationship with powerful petrostates and national economies are not...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news

Shambles squared
Shambles squared

The news the government is likely to claw back funding assigned to the Green Homes Grant scheme is the biggest blow yet to the credibility of the Prime Minister's green recovery promises, and it does not bode well for the UK's wider net zero strategy...