Petrostates and decarbonisation: Are we heading for an era of geopolitical instability?
Fresh analysis from Carbon Tracker warns the challenges of shifting from a carbon-heavy economy will be borne disproportionately by some poorer fossil fuel producer states - and that could have repercussions for everyone
Clean energy has the potential to usher a new era of geopolitics, one where the fortunes of nations are no longer bound up with their relationship with powerful petrostates and national economies are not...
UK public awareness of 'net zero' surges in 2020
Government's latest public attitudes survey indicates growing awareness of the net zero concept, although deeper understanding of the changes needed to deliver full decarbonisation remains scarce
Shambles squared
The news the government is likely to claw back funding assigned to the Green Homes Grant scheme is the biggest blow yet to the credibility of the Prime Minister's green recovery promises, and it does not bode well for the UK's wider net zero strategy...
Shell confirms oil production has peaked as it unveils 'accelerated' green plan
Oil and gas giant sets sights on developing science-based climate targets, as hydrogen, nature based solutions, carbon capture, utility business, and electric vehicle infrastructure all earmarked for increased investment