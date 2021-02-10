South Pole adds Finnish biochar producer to its carbon offset portfolio

Biochar is a stable form of carbon that does not decompose | Credit: Carbo Culture

Carbon credit specialist South Pole has announced plans to work with Carbo Culture - a Finish company that specialises in turning biomass waste into biocarbon - in order to bolster its corporate offsetting services.

The partnership will allow South Pole's clients to purchase carbon credits that support the production of biochar, a carbon-rich charcoal that can sequester carbon for more than 1,000 years.

Each tonne of Carbo Culture's "premium" biochar contains 3.2 tonnes of carbon dioxide in solid form, South Pole said. The fine-grained charred biomass, which is produced by burning organic materials at high temperatures with limited oxygen, can also help restore degraded soil and boost crop growth, it added.

The partnership will allow Carbo Culture to scale its "premium" biochar production operation, which was certified by carbon removals marketplace Puro.earth in December.

Henrietta Moon, CEO and co-founder of Carbo Culture, said biochar production was a "safe, accessible and cost-effective way" of sequestering carbon that would otherwise be emitted by burnt or decomposing organic waste.

"Partnering with a global expert like South Pole on financing our carbon removal technology is a validation of the nascent biochar market," she said. "Just cutting emissions is no longer enough to avert a climate disaster, we must start investing in such ambitious, frontier technologies today."

Some estimates suggest biochar has the potential to sequester up to two gigatons of carbon each year, a figure roughly equivalent to the annual emissions of Germany.

Michael Weber, director or corporate climate neutrality welcomed the new deal, arguing the growing numbers of companies with ambitious climate goals would boost demand innovative carbon offsetting solutions.

"Companies with ambitious net zero targets must take advantage of innovative solutions at their disposal today - such as smart removal technologies to neutralise emissions in the long run," he said. "And perhaps scaling biochar production is one of the most obvious answers to fighting climate change?"