South Pole adds Finnish biochar producer to its carbon offset portfolio
Deal between Carbo Culture and carbon credit specialist will enable companies to invest in biochar in order to offset their emissions
Carbon credit specialist South Pole has announced plans to work with Carbo Culture - a Finish company that specialises in turning biomass waste into biocarbon - in order to bolster its corporate offsetting services.
The partnership will allow South Pole's clients to purchase carbon credits that support the production of biochar, a carbon-rich charcoal that can sequester carbon for more than 1,000 years.
Each tonne of Carbo Culture's "premium" biochar contains 3.2 tonnes of carbon dioxide in solid form, South Pole said. The fine-grained charred biomass, which is produced by burning organic materials at high temperatures with limited oxygen, can also help restore degraded soil and boost crop growth, it added.
The partnership will allow Carbo Culture to scale its "premium" biochar production operation, which was certified by carbon removals marketplace Puro.earth in December.
Henrietta Moon, CEO and co-founder of Carbo Culture, said biochar production was a "safe, accessible and cost-effective way" of sequestering carbon that would otherwise be emitted by burnt or decomposing organic waste.
"Partnering with a global expert like South Pole on financing our carbon removal technology is a validation of the nascent biochar market," she said. "Just cutting emissions is no longer enough to avert a climate disaster, we must start investing in such ambitious, frontier technologies today."
Some estimates suggest biochar has the potential to sequester up to two gigatons of carbon each year, a figure roughly equivalent to the annual emissions of Germany.
Michael Weber, director or corporate climate neutrality welcomed the new deal, arguing the growing numbers of companies with ambitious climate goals would boost demand innovative carbon offsetting solutions.
"Companies with ambitious net zero targets must take advantage of innovative solutions at their disposal today - such as smart removal technologies to neutralise emissions in the long run," he said. "And perhaps scaling biochar production is one of the most obvious answers to fighting climate change?"
More news
If the UK is to achieve net nero, a carbon tax is not the silver bullet
Carbon taxes can work well in some parts of the economy, but are not always the right mechanism, writes Energy Systems Catapult chief executive Philip New
Wood Mackenzie: Almost half of global vehicle sales in 2050 will be zero emission
Analyst cautions that demand for fossil fuel from automotive market will only drop by 24 per cent by 2050, despite bullish predictions for EV market
Defra unveils £10m fund to drive private investment in nature projects
Natural Environment Investment Readiness Fund (NEIRF) promises £100,000 grants for woodland, peatland and habitat restoration projects that can then harness further private investment
Zoom in on Net Zero - with Brambles' JJ Freijo
VIDEO: Head of sustainability at the 'invisible backbone' of the global supply chain sits down with BusinessGreen's James Murray to explain how the firm is helping its customers to drive net zero right across the value chain