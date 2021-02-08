'Huge step towards fossil-free shipping': Stena Line plots Sweden-Denmark electric ferry route by 2030

Plans for major electric ferry service unveiled as British firm touts vision for zero emission heavy-duty ship it has dubbed the 'Tesla of the seas'

Shipping giant Stena Line has set out plans to operate two battery-powered ships carrying passengers and freight between Gothenburg in Sweden and Frederikshavn in Denmark by 2030, in a move dubbed by the firm as a "huge step towards fossil-free shipping".

The company said last week it was working with Volvo Group, Scania and the Port of Gothenburg on the scheme, which aims to commercialise some of the world's first large zero emission combined freight and passenger ferries.

Designs for the zero emission vessels, which are expected to boast capacity for 1,000 passengers and 3,000 lane metres of freight, are to be published later this year, with a plan to order the first ship by 2025, according to Stena Line chief executive Niclas Mårtensson.

"We now move from vision to vessel with the battery powered vessel Stena Elektra," he said. "Within a year we will present the outline specifications and at the latest by 2025 we plan to order the first vessel. This will be a huge step towards fossil free shipping."

The ships' batteries will need to hold capacities in the range of 60-70MWh in order to cover the distance between the two ports, where existing recharging facilities will need to be expanded, Stena Line said.

The firms plan to use high tensile steel to build the vessels in order to lower their weight and increase efficiency, while other zero emission technologies - such as fuel cells, hydrogen and bio methanol - are also being considered in addition to battery power in order to extend their potential travel distance.

"We see a great potential for both battery hybrids and battery powered vessels on several of our short-sea shipping routes in the future," added Mårtensson. "But it takes more than the electrical ships, we also need to develop the infrastructure and charging possibilities in the ports and terminals in the same pace and that is a reason why collaborations projects like this are so important."

A hybrid vessel powered by batteries and fossil fuels which is already operating on the Gothenburg-Frederikshavn route currently prevents roughly 1,500 tonnes of CO2 emissions every year, and the hope is that the two zero emission ships will deliver further carbon reductions needed for the Port of Gothenburg to meet an aim of cutting its emissions by 70 per cent by 2030, the project partners said.

Stena Lines announcement last week came just days before a British shipping company also unveiled what it called a "true zero emission" design for energy-intensive bulk carrier and oil tanker ships.

Credit: Windship Technologies

Windship Technology's design comprises a raft of technologies, including triple-wing rigs, a "diesel electric ship drive system that eliminates CO2, nitrous oxides, sulphur oxides and particulate matter to true zero", large solar arrays, carbon capture technology, optimised hull shapes and specialised weather-routing software, it said.

The London-based firm touted its design as a "Tesla of the seas" and claimed it was "presently the only viable and most economical zero emission project for ocean-going bulk carrier and oil tanker ships".

The triple-wing rigs borrow from technology and design pioneered by the wind turbine industry, and hold the potential to "produce a driving force several multiples greater than single masted solutions of the same height", the firm claimed. The rigs can be stowed on deck during cargo handling and port navigation through an innovative stowage solution, it added.

Quality assurance and certification firm DNV has been drafted in to fully assess the design with a view to classifying emission reductions, safety and operability, according to Windship Technologies' director Lars Carlsson.

"Working with DNV is a major step towards proving true zero emission status," he said. "The industry cannot sit back any longer. The clock is ticking and regulation will force a new approach for an industry that is traditionally hesitant to change. Shipping is not fit for purpose in the future. Shipping and oil companies are the only major industries still increasing their emissions and must change and think differently if it is to have any hope of reaching the emissions targets set out in law."