BusinessGreen ramps up new Finance Hub in support of expanded Net Zero Festival

Inaugural Net Zero Finance event to take place on 16th March, as part of year-long Net Zero Festival

BusinessGreen has today launched a new series of features and investigations on how the net zero transition is impacting the finance sector ahead of next month's inaugural Net Zero Finance pathway event.

As part of this year's Net Zero Festival BusinessGreen will next month host a day long virtual summit exploring how the finance sector is responding to the net zero transition and shaping the next wave of decarbonisation projects. The event will take place on Tuesday March 16th and will feature a host of expert speakers, including managing director of Re-Define Sonny Kapoor, COP26 high level climate action champion Nigel Topping, CEO at ShareAction Catherine Howarth, among many others.

Readers can register their place or request an invite to attend the Net Zero Finance summit through the event website.

In support of the event BusinessGreen will over the next two months deliver a series of in-depth investigations and interview through its Net Zero Finance Hub on how the net zero movement is reshaping the financial world and driving corporate climate strategies worldwide.

The series kicks off today with an overview of how and why 2021 marks a watershed year for finance sector and its engagement with environmental risks and opportunities. In the coming weeks it will continue through interviews with leading green finance experts and features on climate risk reporting, the net zero portfolio goals, green finance innovation, and the burgeoning ESG investment opportunity.

"Finance remains the biggest lever in determining the pace and scale of the net zero transition, and yet it remains a confusing and contradictory world for many," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "Through the Net Zero Finance summit and content hub we aim to provide an invaluable and accessible insight into how the transformation underway in the financial sector will impact all businesses and help to turbo charge the shift towards a genuinely sustainable economy."

The event is supported by a host of NGO partners, including Carbon Tracker, WWF, IIGCC, and the Climate Bonds Initiative, as well as commercial partner Schroders.

Carolina Minio Paluello, global head of product, solutions and quant at the asset management giant, said the sector had a critical role to play in catalysing the economy-wide net zero transition.

"Climate change will be a defining driver of the global economy, financial markets and wider society in the coming years," she said. "As an active asset manager we believe that we have a fundamental role to play in encouraging large companies to take account of the urgent need to plan, and execute, a transition to net zero. We also believe that doing so will be beneficial for long-term corporate valuations. As such we're delighted to support the Net Zero Finance Hub to spur action towards a low carbon economy."

The Net Zero Finance summit and content hub forms part of this year's Net Zero Festival, which will run throughout the countdown to the crucial COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow in November.

The main Net Zero Festival will take place over four days from September 28th bringing together business leaders, policymakers, investors, campaigners, and academics from around the world to showcase the best of the net zero transition and accelerate how it can be accelerated and expanded in the coming years. Anyone can register their interest through the event website.

However, the Festival will be accompanied by a series of Pathway Summits throughout the year titled Net Zero Finance, Net Zero Nature, Net Zero Innovate, and Net Zero Culture. More details on the full events programme will be announced in due course.

"2021 promises to be a genuine turning point in the global response to the climate crisis, as ever more businesses and government recognise that the transition to a net zero emission economy is both desirable and inevitable," said Murray. "Following the success of last year's Net Zero Festival, which saw over 1,500 top business leaders and sustainability experts come together to demonstrate the compelling case for the net zero movement, we're delighted to this year host a bigger and wider ranging series of events to showcase the momentum that is building around the net zero transition ahead of COP26 and help encourage more businesses to take action."