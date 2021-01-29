COP26: Scottish government confirms Covid contingency planning underway

Scottish official admits second postponement or scaling back of high profile Climate Summit under consideration given on-going health risks

The Scottish government has confirmed the crucial COP26 Summit that is due to be hosted in Glasgow this autumn could face a second postponement given the health risks arising from the on-going coronavirus pandemic.

The UK government has stressed it remains optimistic that it will be able to host the COP26 Summit in person in November as scheduled, after the event was postponed by a year in response to the global health crisis.

COP26 President Alok Sharma recently stepped down as Business Secretary to focus on leading the government's preparation, while the government recently announced the first wave of corporate sponsors for the event and issued a call for volunteers to help support the Summit.

Meanwhile, hopes of a major breakthrough at the Summit have been boosted by the Biden administration's prioritisation of climate action, which observers believe should increase the chances of the Paris Agreement negotiations being finalised and countries coming forward with ambitious new climate action plans.

However, speaking at the Scottish government's daily Covid briefing earlier this week, national clinical director Professor Jason Leitch acknowledged the current plans for the Summit could be forced to change.

"I and others have been involved in that [contingency planning]," he said, in comments reported by The Scotsman. "It's a UK government-led process, but Scottish public health leaders are in those conversations and there are plans for everything, from cancellation to holding a full COP26 with everything in between, perhaps just the negotiators, perhaps just a virtual event... all of that will depend on where the UK is, but also where the rest of the world is [in terms of coronavirus cases], because in terms of travel it's about where people are coming from."

His comments were echoed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, who said that she hopes COP26 can go ahead, "but clearly we will all need to consider the position".

"Whatever happens and I hope it's able to proceed, the challenge and obligation we all have to up our game and tackle climate change has not disappeared because of the pandemic," she added.

In response, a UK government spokesperson said: "We are working on the basis of COP26 being held in person, while closely monitoring the covid situation. The summit team is working closely with all partners and exploring what different scenarios might mean for COP26 and how we plan for that, whilst putting the health of the participants and the local community first."

BusinessGreen understands hopes remain that a wide-ranging and successful vaccine programme coupled with stringent covid safety measures would allow the Summit to proceed as planned. However, speculation is mounting that some elements of the Summit could be scaled back to allow diplomats and ministers to meet in person. The event is currently expected to bring together around 30,000 people, including thousands of campaigners, business people, and journalists, as well as political leaders and officials.

Meanwhile, the logistics for the event have been further complicated by the introduction of stringent new testing and quarantine requirements for people flying into the UK, which could remain in place for some time given the variable pace of vaccine rollouts globally.

Moreover, there are also fears that if a mutant variant of the coronavirus proves resistant to the vaccines currently being deployed then a fresh breakout of the disease could result in the government and the UN having to choose between moving the Summit fully online or announcing a further postponement.

Any move to limit COP26 to country delegations would prove contentious, with many smaller countries and campaign groups having long argued that the presence of media and civil society groups at COP Summits helps ensure transparency and increases pressure on those governments working to water down global climate action. However, there will also be a reluctance to delay the Summit further if at all possible given the need to finalise the rulebook of the Paris Agreement and the desire to ratchet up pressure on governments to introduce green recovery packages and come forward with credible net zero strategies.

Observers believe a final decision on the format for the Summit will probably be deferred for many months, with a key date likely to be provided by the next round of preparatory negotiations which is scheduled for Bonn in June.