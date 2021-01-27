'It will kill businesses eventually': Are administrative problems scuppering the Green Homes Grant scheme?
Complaints from households and installers are becoming ever more vocal, and now some fear the high profile scheme could lead to the collapse of some businesses
The increasingly angry questions about the government's administrative capabilities have now extended beyond Ministers' handling of the coronavirus crisis and the Brexit transition to take in the faltering...
More news
'It will kill businesses eventually': Are administrative problems scuppering the Green Homes Grant scheme?
Complaints from households and installers are becoming ever more vocal, and now some fear the high profile scheme could lead to the collapse of some businesses
'A positive start': Government unveils climate risk rules for UK pensions sector
DWP consultation confirms Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)-aligned disclosures will be mandatory across the board by 2025
How the corporate clean power sector proved pandemic-resistant
A new BNEF analysis reveals how corporate clean energy procurement grew 18 per cent through 2020, despite the difficulties posed by the coronavirus pandemic
'Significant changes': Government publishes updated Waste Management Plan
New plan for England is updated to include fresh policy developments and reflect UK's 2050 net zero commitment