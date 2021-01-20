Wanted: 1,000 volunteers for COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow

In a move that aims to emulate the success of the London Olympics, the government is calling on the public to volunteer to help host the high profile COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow this November

Applications are now open for volunteers interested in taking part in the COP26, the pivotal climate conference set to take place in Glasgow this autumn that is being billed as one of the biggest global events the UK has ever hosted.

With hundreds of heads of state, diplomats, climate experts, business leaders, journalists, and campaigners expected to descend on Glasgow and Edinburgh over the first two weeks of November, the organisers are looking to recruit volunteers to provide support, information, and help to delegates visiting Scotland.

Glasgow City Council, which is running the recruitment drive, said a variety of roles would be available in both cities, with volunteers tasked with providing information on the conference and its venues, supporting delegates that are staying and travelling around the area, and promoting "the best of what Glasgow and Scotland has to offer".

All volunteers will receive a workshop on sustainability from the UN and be given relevant training and tools ahead of the summit, according to the official call for volunteers. Local volunteering ambassadors from across Glasgow have already been appointed and will be the face of the campaign, the Council added.

COP26 President Alok Sharma welcomed the move and predicted volunteers would play a major role in the success of the vital climate conference. "Time and time again we see the generosity of the great British public in making global events a triumph, and we are asking you to play a part in making COP26 a huge success," he said. "This is an exciting opportunity to volunteer in Glasgow and help us all tackle climate change."

Local volunteer Scott Twigg, who has lived in Glasgow for five years, urged people to sign up to take part in the global summit at the recruitment launch today.

"Whether you want to have new experiences, learn new skills or represent your city, I recommend you take this opportunity to be involved in a collective, collaborative effort in Glasgow and make it your own," he said. "It's a really exciting thing to be part of and I personally hope to come away with a fantastic experience that I've learned from and can use in the future."

Applications will be open for volunteer positions on the COP26 website until the 31 March, according to the update.

In addition, the COP26 team emphasised that organisers remain intent on holding the summit in person in Glasgow, as originally planned, but noted that the "health and wellbeing of all involved" would be "at the centre" of planning decisions.

There are fears that the summit, which has already been postponed one year from its original date in November 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, may face further disruption if the virus continues to spread. Even if the UK delivers a widespread vaccination rollout and has the virus largely under control by the autumn, diplomats, journalists, business leaders, and campaigners descending on Glasgow will come from around the world, including many countries where vaccination roll outs could still be in their infancy.

Speaking to MPs yesterday in an appearance before the Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy Select Committee yesterday, COP26 President Alok Sharma stressed the government was "very keen to do everything we can to make sure this is a physical COP", acknowledging that developing countries that have long feared been sidelined in the talks wanted to see a physical meeting. However, he hinted the government may look to deliver a "core" physical meeting alongside some virtual elements.