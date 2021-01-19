'Important milestone': StoreDot touts EV batteries able to fully charge in five minutes

Israeli start-up reveals firm is on 'cusp of achieving a revolution in the EV charging experience' with its fast-charging battery cells

Hopes that electric vehicles (EVs) could soon charge up as quickly as it take to fill up conventional fossil fuel cars have moved one step closer to reality, after an Israeli start-up today claimed it has produced the first commercially-viable batteries capable of charging up in just five minutes.

StoreDot claims it has produced a batch of fast-charging sample battery cells with its manufacturing partner Eve Energy using a normal lithium-ion battery production line in a factory in China.

If rolled out widely, the company hopes the breakthrough technology could play a key role in addressing 'range anxiety' among drivers - the fear of running out of battery power during a journey, or having to wait for long periods in service stations for an EV to charge up again - which is seen as a key barrier to mass adoption of EVs, particularly as the costs of zero emission vehicles decline.

StoreDot chief executive Dr Doron Myserdorf said the firm would now turn its attention to creating a prototype battery that could be installed in EVs, claiming the firm was "on the cusp of achieving a revolution in the EV charging experience".

In order to overcome safety, battery cycle, and swelling issues, scientists replaced graphite in the cell's anode with metalloid nano-particles, StoreDot said. It also claims the batteries meet UN shipping safety regulations and do not require bespoke equipment or production facilities to produce, making them accessible to a number of existing battery manufacturers.

"Today's announcement marks an important milestone, moving extreme fast charging battery technology for the first time beyond innovation in the lab to a commercially-viable product that is scalable for mass production," Myerdorf added. "This paves the way for the launch of our second-generation, silicon-dominant anode prototype battery for EVs later this year."

StoreDot, whose strategic investors include German car giant Daimler, energy major BP, and Samsung Ventures, claims it has already demonstrated deployment of its extreme fast-charging batteries in two-wheeled scooters and in commercial drones.

Experts and commentators have suggested it could still take several years for StoreDot's fast charging batteries to become widely commercially available. But the company is one of a growing number of developers that are increasingly confident they can drastically reduce the charging time for high capacity batteries, while continuing to drive down costs across the crucial sector.