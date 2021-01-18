Gemserv acquires Ecuity to boost net zero business solutions

Professional services firm announces takeover of Birmingham-based consultancy for an undisclosed sum

Gemserv annouced this morning it has acquired energy consultancy Ecuity in a bid to expand its offering for clients engaged in the net zero transition.

The professional services firm said the acquisition of the Birmingham-based company for an undiclosed sum would create a combined group boasting 220 staff and annual revenues of around £30m.

The two companies already work together on the government's heat network funding programme, the Heat Networks Investment Project, and the plan is for the expanded firm to offer a broad range of evidence-based decarbonisation consultancy services to players across the UK's economy as the net zero transition gathers momentum.

Gemserv CEO Alex Goody toasted the merger, which he said would reinforce the firm's position as "a leader in supporting clients with the transition to net zero".

"We have been looking for the right match to meet our growth ambitions and to support our purpose of tackling social and environmental challenges," he explained. "Ecuity is a great fit in terms of services, clients and the impact we want to have in transforming markets in the face of dangerous climate change".

Ecuity partners James Higgins, Ilias Vazaios, and Dave Sowden also welcomed the move, which they said predicted would result in "transformational programmes and interventions" and would provide greater career development opportunities for Ecuity staff.

"Over the last 10 years, we have helped clients across many sectors grow their businesses and position themselves better for policy and regulatory change," they said in a joint statement. "That has given us valuable insight which we can now deploy at scale by joining forces with Gemserv."