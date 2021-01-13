Keir Starmer: Climate action must be 'at the heart' of Covid-19 recovery

Labour leader promises climate change and the green economy will be central to Party's plans 'now and at the next election'

Tackling the climate emergency must be at the heart of the UK's rebuilding process after the coronavirus crisis, with the green economy boasting the potential to create "huge opportunities for our country", Labour leader Keir Starmer has argued.

In some of his strongest comments yet on climate change and the net zero transition since becoming leader of the opposition a year ago, Starmer promised that driving a green recovery "will be central to Labour's agenda both now and at the next election".

"Tackling the climate emergency is the defining challenge of the next decade," he said. "It must be at the heart of our rebuild from this pandemic. The way we rebuild will determine the kind of society we live in, and the kind of planet we live on, for generations to come."

Starmer's comments came at a meeting convened yesterday by a host of green groups, including Green Alliance, Greenpeace, the National Trust, RSPB, WWF UK, the Wildlife Trusts, and Friends of the Earth.

Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband, Shadow Environment Secretary Luke Pollard, and Shadow Climate Minister Matthew Pennycook also attended the meeting, at which Starmer reiterated Labour's call for a "world-leading Green Economic Recovery "to protect jobs and communities as well as our planet".

"If we get this right, the fight against the climate emergency can create huge opportunities for our country," Starmer added. "From good jobs in the industries of the future, to improved health and wellbeing and a more resilient natural world."

The Labour leader's comments come at the outset of a critical year for climate action and the green economy, with the UK set to host the G7 Summit in the summer followed by the COP26 UN climate summit in Glasgow in November, at which pressure is mounting on countries to ramp up their decarbonisation ambitions.

Ahead of the COP26 summit, the government is also under pressure to unleash a raft of urgently-needed net zero policies, plans, and funding to support its stated ambition to cement the UK's position as a global climate leader. Late last year Boris Johnson unveiled his 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution featuring support for a host of clean technologies, which came ahead of the long awaited Energy White Paper that set out a pathway for decarbonising the UK's energy system.

But Starmer pushed Johnson to urgently accelerate efforts in support of the green economy. "Warm words from the Prime Minister have not been backed up with climate action at the level required," the opposition leader argued. "The climate emergency will be central to Labour's agenda both now and at the next election."

The intervention follows separate calls yesterday from Labour for Ministers to reinstate a ban on bee-killing pesticides, after the government acquiesced to demands from farmers last week to allow the use of a product containing the neonicotinoid thiamethoxam for emergency use on sugar beet seeds throughout 2021 in England.

Conservation groups slammed the decision as "environmentally regressive" and branded it a sign of slipping standards in the wake of the UK's exit from the European Union, which has had a ban in place on such pesticides since 2018.

But the government and National Farmers' Union argued the temporary lifting of restrictions was needed to provide sugar beet farmers with much-needed relief after crops yields were hit hard by the yellows disease virus last year. They also noted that a number of EU states have also arranged similar exemptions in recent years.

However, Labour's Shadow Environment Secretary Luke Pollard has written to the government calling for a reinstatement of the pesticide ban, which he said broke the Conservatives' manifesto commitment to maintain the ban.

"Labour is demanding a vote in Parliament on the government's plan," he said. "We support our farmers but ending this ban is not the solution to tackle crop blight."