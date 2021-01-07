'Biden effect': Brits optimistic 2021 could mark turning point for climate action

New poll suggests majority of British public think Joe Biden's victory spells good news for the environment

The British public is broadly optimistic that 2021 could prove a turning point for global efforts to accelerate climate action and better protect the environment.

That is the main conclusion from a new survey of 2,000 people carried out by Opinium Research and commissioned by Triodos Bank, which found 60 per cent of respondents believe 2021 will be "a pivotal year for building a greener future".

A majority of respondents predicted a 'Biden effect', with 60 per cent thinking the incoming US President's promise to focus on tackling the climate emergency will be good for the environment, while half reckoned his win has made them more hopeful about the future of the planet.

The survey was conducted last month, before the Democrats' victory in two Senate run-off races in Georgia this week provided a further boost to Biden's plans to step up investment in clean infrastructure and strengthen US environmental regulations.

The poll also echoed similar findings from last year that suggest the pandemic and escalating climate impacts could encourage more environmentally responsible behaviours from the public.

Around 45 per cent of respondents said they are now more mindful of the environment due to having spent more time outdoors last year as part of lockdown measures, while four in 10 cited the Australian bushfires as a key moment in making them more interested in climate issues. Moreover, two thirds agreed urgent action was needed to tackle a situation where "the planet is in a worse shape than it has ever been".

As such, the survey found a significant public appetite for changing habits to reduce environmental impacts. Four in 10 respondents said that feeling more optimistic about the future of the planet was inspiring them to do their bit to help the environment, while 42 per cent said they wanted to use 2021 as an opportunity to turn over a new leaf when it comes to their environmental impact.

The results were welcomed by Mike Childs, head of policy at Friends of the Earth, who said "the rising environmental optimism and enthusiasm for greener lifestyles is highly encouraging".

"People have a powerful role to play in protecting our planet, whether it's through individual or community action, or by urging our councils or the government to put green issues at the heart of their decision-making," he said. "As governments around the world look to confront the twin threats of an escalating climate crisis and pandemic-ravaged economies, the need to rapidly invest in a zero-carbon future, and the new green jobs this will bring, has never been more important. And with the crucial UN climate summit taking place in Glasgow later this year, Boris Johnson's government has a golden opportunity to put green issues at the heart of policy-making and show real leadership on this issue."

His comments were echoed by Bevis Watts, CEO of Triodos Bank UK, who said it was "brilliant to witness a swell of environmental optimism in the UK, and that millions of people are looking at how they can do their bit to join the global community in taking climate action and protect the environment".

"Anyone looking to live a greener lifestyle should consider that switching banks is one of the most impactful changes you can make," he added. "You can choose to prevent your money from financing fossil fuels, plastic packaging or arms, and support sustainable initiatives instead - thereby making a real difference in the world."

The poll also revealed significant support for bolder climate action from the UK government. Sixty per cent of UK adults report that when it comes to how we care for the environment, they do not want society to return to normal in 2021, while 39 per cent think the government needs to take further action on climate change in 2021 and a third would like to see the government spend more money on initiatives that will help the environment.

The results come as the government prepares to finalise a raft of new climate policy measures covering everything from heat pump deployment and bus upgrades to hydrogen infrastructure and carbon pricing mechanisms, all of which are designed to accelerate the pace of UK decarbonisation in support of the country's net zero emission targets.

Ministers are facing calls to ensure new decarbonisation policies are as ambitious as possible and help trigger a green recovery from the coronavirus crisis that ensures an anticipated consumer spending boom is targeted at emission-saving technologies.