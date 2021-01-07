Could Democrat's Georgia victory and Trump's disgrace trigger the 'Decade of the Green New Deal'?

The Trump White House era of environmental defiling is almost over
The Trump White House era of environmental defiling is almost over
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Amidst historic chaos in Washington, the Democrat's Senate victory has provided a major boost to hopes for a new era of global climate action – but can they be realised?

As tear gas drifted across the steps of the Capitol and Nazis occupied the physical heart of American democracy, a question started to form. Was the world witnessing the angry death throes of a dark but...

To continue reading...

More on Policy

More news