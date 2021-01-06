Electrification of harbour crane moves Port of Tyne closer to carbon neutral goal

Port selected to be maintenance base for massive Dogger Bank offshore wind farm cut 700 tonnes of carbon emissions in 2020 after electrifying its harbour crane and other key assets

The Port of Tyne has made major strides towards its aim of becoming a fully electric port, after slashing 700 tonnes of carbon emissions last year following the electrification of several key pieces of heavy-duty diesel-powered harbour machinery, it revealed yesterday.

Among the equipment being targeted in the ongoing electrification push is a Liebherr mobile harbour crane and Drax hoppers, the wagons used for transporting bulk materials, Port of Tyne said.

These two conversions alone have reduced the port's diesel consumption by 260,000 litres and eliminated 700 tonnes of carbon emissions over the last 12 months, according to the Port's analysis, moving the facility closer to achieving its goals of achieving carbon neutrality by 2030 and becoming an all-electric site 10 years later.

The port, which spans 17 miles of the River Tyne in England's North East, is aiming to establish itself as a clean tech leader following the inauguration last year of a dedicated green energy park for the North East's rapidly-growing offshore renewables sector. In December, it secured a major deal to become the operations and maintenance base for the huge Dogger Bank offshore wind farm that is being developed in the North Sea by Equinor and SSE.

Port of Tyne CEO Matt Beeton calculated the port, which is self-financing and run on a commercial basis, had invested £2m in clean energy projects to date. "All our clean energy investments reduce carbon consumption and lower our costs - going forwards we will be allocating up to 30 per cent of our annual capex for more net zero improvements as we continue to prioritise green innovation and sustainability," he said.

Other steps taken to drive down emissions and improve air quality at the port over the past 12 months include investments in electric vehicles, LED lighting for its buildings, and smart energy monitoring meters, the Port of Tyne said, adding that solar panels installations were now also being considered for warehouse buildings.

The company said it was working closelty with UK Power Network Services to develop detailed modelling and analysis for future and current electricity scenarios as part of its decarbonisation drive.