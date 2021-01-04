Tyne and Wear village to tap blended hydrogen from gas grid in green heating pilot

Around 24.5 million homes – 85 per cent in the UK - are currently heated by natural gas

Plan for 10-month hydrogen heating trial near Gateshead comes as WWF Scotland urges major energy efficiency investment programme to slash emissions from leaky and carbon-intensive homes

More than 650 households and businesses in a village in Tyne and Wear could soon be among the first in the UK to heat their homes and cook their meals using natural gas blended with green hydrogen, with the neighbourhood set to take part in a pioneering clean gas energy pilot later this year.

Regional gas distributor Northern Gas Networks this week confirmed the project it is leading would see residents of Winlaton, near Gateshead, become the UK's first public gas grid customers to benefit from gas blended with hydrogen.

The HyDeploy demonstration scheme, which is set to kick off over the coming months, aims to provide gas blended with 20 per cent "zero-carbon hydrogen" for 10 months, according to reports. It is expected to provide "important evidence" for how hydrogen heating could be scaled in an affordable way, according to Gateshead Council.

Northern Gas Networks also plans to build the UK's first 'hydrogen house' at the Integrated Transport Gas Electric Research Laboratory in Gateshead, which it said would demonstrate hydrogen-fed appliances, in addition to a 'customer energy village' that would showcase the latest hydrogen and low carbon heating technologies.

Tim Harwood, head of programme management at Northern Gas Networks, said the experiment was an "important step" ahead of future public trials of 100 per cent hydrogen heating. "Another gas network, SGN, has recently secured funding from energy regulator Ofgem and was able to proceed with a test in 2022 to heat a Levenmas home in Fife, Scotland, with 100 per cent hydrogen, as will Northern Gas Networks," he said.

The project could mark an important milestone in the decarbonisation of buildings, which remains a major challenge in the UK's net zero journey as the overwhelming majority of homes and businesses are fuelled by natural fossil fuel gas. Currently 17 per cent of domestic carbon emissions is produced by the heating and cooling of buildings.

In its 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution unveiled in the autumn, the government pledged £500m for trialling hydrogen for heating homes, with an ambition to establish a 'hydrogen neighbourhood' in 2023, a 'hydrogen village' by 2025, and a 'hydrogen town' - equivalent to tens of thousands of homes - before the end of the decade.

While a number of hydrogen heating trials are underway already, these have been limited to private gas networks and unmanned properties, including a small number of empty homes at an RAF base in Cumbria which are currently heated with 100 per cent hydrogen, and a project a Keele University in Staffordshire to blend hydrogen with gas supplies.

The plans came as WWF Scotland today called for a "green homes revolution" which it said could reduce carbon emissions from heating Scotland's homes and industry while tackling the nation's high levels of fuel povety.

The environmental charity called on the Scottish Government to launch a major investment programme that would support the installation of insulation in buildings and the construction of heat networks, a push it estimated would generate at least 9,000 jobs across the country while boosting Scottish GDP by £8bn.

WWF Scotland said a low carbon public heating systems drive should form the "cornerstone" of a just and green economic recovery from the current Covid-19-driven economic crisis. It also called for a "green new deal for homes" plan setting out how to switch hundreds of thousands of homes from fossil fuel heating to heat pumps, bring all homes to a higher minimum standard of energy efficiency by the end of the decade, and to roll out "many" low carbon heat networks over the next five years.

"A sustained programme of investment in energy efficiency for our homes would create thousands of jobs, and boost GDP by at least £8bn," WWF head of policy Fabrice Leveque said. "For every £1 invested, it would deliver £5 back. It would also prepare homes for low-carbon heating systems like heat networks and heat pumps."

Leveque added that the group wanted to see "clear ambition" from the Scottish Government about its plans to deploy heat network technology in towns and cities, noting that this clarity "would give local manufacturers and installers the green light to get to work".

The Scottish Government did not respond to BusinessGreen's request for a comment at the time of going to press.