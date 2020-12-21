Dewley Hill coal mine: Newcastle council blocks controversial project

Coal mining has become increasingly controversial in the UK over its climate impact

Banks Mining slams 'outrageous' decision to reject opencast coal mine project, but decision is warmly welcomed by climate campaigners

Proposals for a new opencast mine in Newcastle that would have seen hundreds of thousands of tonnes of coal and fireclay extracted for use in UK steel, cement and brick manufacturing have been unanimously rejected by the city council over environmental concerns.

The decision from Newcastle city council's planning committee on Friday is a major blow for Banks Mining, which had hoped to turn more than 250 acres of greenbelt land at Dewley Hill into a new open cast mine capable of extracting 800,000 tonnes of coal and 400,000 tonnes of fireclay per year.

It said the project would have supported 200 local jobs and £75m investment in the regional economy, although green groups argued building a new coal mine would undermine the UK's 2050 net zero target and the government's climate leadership ambitions in the run up to next year's COP26 summit.

But after a three-hour meeting, councillor's backed recommendations from city planners who had advised the Dewley Hill project would be "inappropriate" for the green belt and "cannot be considered 'environmentally acceptable'", according to local news outlet The Chronicle.

Labour leader of Newcastle city council Nick Forbes welcomed Friday's decision, arguing "the time for mining in our city is over" and that the city should instead be focused on combatting climate change by shifting to green and renewable energy sources.

"Coal is our history, not our future," he said. "Newcastle was built on coal, and it is hugely symbolic that we have committed ourselves to renewable and sustainable energy sources in future. This is real leadership on climate change."

"There is no return to business as usual," he added. "We must now draw on our city-wide world leading expertise and resources to be the example of a post-industrial city that has mitigated its own emissions, adapted to climate change, prepared for a rapidly changing economy and deliver our net zero vision for the city."

Earlier this year Banks Mining had its application to extend the lifetime of another coal mine in County Durham - which has since closed - turned down, while jobs are also at risk at its Brenkley Lane surface coal mine near Newcastle.

Jennie Raine, community relations manager at Banks Group, slammed the council's decision on Friday, arguing it was "outrageous that, in the height of the worst economic crisis of our generation, its planning committee has decided to dismiss over 200 existing well-paid North east jobs".

She criticised the council's "simplistic view on climate change", and argued the Dewley Hill coal mine would have supported £75m investment in the region as well as securing "local supplies of much-needed minerals at the lowest environmental cost".

"The committee heard, but did not listen to the indisputable fact that there will be continued demand for industrial coal and fireclay for use in UK steel, cement and brick manufacture, and we remain firm in our belief that these minerals should be mined locally in the UK in the safest, most efficient and most environmentally responsible way possible," said Raine.

"The committee members also chose to ignore warnings from both Unite the Union and the Heritage Railway Associations that failing to make use of domestic supplies will force UK industry to drag the coal across the globe while simultaneously significantly increasing global greenhouse gas emissions - and all in the name of a simplistic view on climate change," she added.

The decision deals yet another blow to the UK's coal industry, with its use in power generation having dwindled ahead of a planned-phase out date of 2024, while plans to extract coal for heavy industrial purposes such as steel and cement have also faced increasing difficulties.

In October, the government said it was considering calling in Cumbria council's controversial decision to approve what would be the UK's first new coal mine in 30 years near Whitehaven, which green groups claim could result in eight million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

County councillors had granted planning permission to West Cumbria Mining's deep coal mine project, which is designed to extract three million tonnes of coking coal annually for steel and chemicals industries, on the grounds it would boost local jobs and growth.

Friends of the Earth campaigner for the north east, Simon Bowens, said the decision to block the Dewley Hill project on Friday "will hopefully bring down the curtain on opencast coal mining in England".

"Opencast coal doesn't just threaten our landscape and biodiversity," he said. "Adding to the global supply of coal would lead to more being burnt and more climate-wrecking emissions pumped into our atmosphere."

He added: "The focus should now be on developing the clean energy solutions that can power our economy and create the new green jobs of the future."