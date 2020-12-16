Wet winter warning: Labour calls for flood preparedness taskforce

Opposition accuses government of 'letting down flood-hit communities yet again' as new analysis suggests flood recovery grants have not been fully distributed

Labour has today stepped up its attacks on the government's handling of escalating flood risks, accusing the Prime Minister of overseeing "12 months of broken promises" to flood-hit communities.

Opposition leader Keir Starmer called on Boris Johnson to urgently convene a taskforce on flood preparedness during the pandemic, as the Environment Agency and Met Office yesterday warned that long term forecasts suggested the UK could face a wetter than usual winter.

Will Lang, head of civil contingencies at the Met Office, said that while the agency was expecting a cold and largely dry Christmas period, the long term forecast suggested wet weather was on the way. "Our longer range forecasts for January and February have been consistently suggesting that wetter, windier and milder conditions are more likely than normal, so that wet weather will return again," he said.

Starmer said the government should be preparing now for increased flood risks and should include regional leaders and frontline services in a new taskforce, to ensure communities across England are protected from the combined dangers of flooding and Covid this winter.

Labour also published a new dossier accusing the government of breaking promises to communities hit by flooding in November 2019 and February 2020.

The opposition highlighted how after visiting flood-hit communities in South Yorkshire during the General Election last year, Johnson said: "We will come back and ensure that what I'm undertaking to do now is delivered… to make sure that people are properly protected."

But Labour said the Prime Minister has not returned to those communities since, and was continuing to oversee cuts to emergency flood response services.

The dossier said there have been continued cuts to emergency flood response, with fire and rescue services losing more than 11,000 workers - 22 per cent of total staff - since 2010, despite new figures showing a 17 per cent increase in flooding events attended by rescue services in the last year alone.

It also accused the government of failing to fully distribute the £5,000 grants promised by the Prime Minister to people whose homes and businesses were affected by floods - with no transparency over the number distributed - meaning some may not receive funds until more than two years after the floods.

And it said there had been an 11-month delay to the Yorkshire Flood Summit, which was eventually downgraded to a South Yorkshire-only summit, to which the Prime Minister refused an invitation to attend.

Starmer, who will tomorrow meet with residents and businesses in South Yorkshire communities, said the government needed to act now to ensure communities are protected and that families who may be forced to evacuate are kept safe from the virus.

"The Prime Minister visited Yorkshire after last year's floods and made big promises to people affected," Starmer said. "But it's simply not good enough to wait until after disaster strikes to turn up and pledge support. The government should be convening a flood preparedness taskforce now, involving local leaders and frontline agencies, in case the worst happens over Christmas or New Year."

He added that the "need for pre-emptive action is especially urgent this year". "The pandemic has pushed councils and frontline services to their limits, and people will be extremely anxious at the thought of having to evacuate while the threat of the virus is still very real, he said.

Earlier this week Environment Agency executive director of operations John Curtin said teams around the country were preparing to deal with floods this winter in a Covid-safe way. And over the weekend the government submitted a new climate resilience strategy to the UN as part of its Paris Agreement obligations, which detailed plans for the new £640m Nature for Climate Fund to enhance nature-based climate adaptation measures and the recent £5.2bn flood and coastal defence spending settlement, which runs from 2021 to 2027.

A spokesperson for Defra defended the government's track record and insisted preparations were underway for what could prove to be a challenging winter.

"Flooding has a devastating impact on lives and livelihoods, but since 2015 the government has invested £496m in flood defences in Yorkshire - more than any other region - better protecting more than 66,000 properties," they said. "And earlier this year we doubled our national investment in flood and coastal defences to a record £5.2bn over six years which will protect hundreds of thousands more homes, and Yorkshire is set receive its share of this funding."