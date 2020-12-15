Unilever to submit climate transition strategy to shareholder vote

Firm claims to be largest company in the world to offer shareholders a regular say on its climate strategy

Consumer goods giant Unilever is to give shareholders a vote on its climate action plans, becoming the largest business in the world to engage so directly with its shareholders over its sustainability strategy.

Announcing the move earlier this week, the Anglo-Dutch firm said the first such vote would take place on 5 May, when investors will have the opportunity to have their say on the company's climate transition action plan, including its pledge to reach net zero emissions across its operations by 2030 and across its supply chain nine years later.

Unilever's move comes just weeks after a campaign was launched by British billionaire Chris Hohn that calls on major companies to offer shareholders a yearly vote on corporate climate and transition plans. Following pressure from the activist investor, Spanish airports operator Aena became the first public company in the world to commit to giving its shareholders an annual say on its climate efforts in October.

The maker of Dove soap, PG Tips tea, and Hellmans mayonnaise said that it will give shareholders a vote every three years on any material or proposed changes to its climate plan, noting that the global economy's transition to net zero emissions would require "greater and deeper engagement" between companies and investors.

Corporates have been facing mounting pressure to slash their greenhouse gas emissions, disclose and manage their climate risk, and align their lobbying activity with global climate goals from shareholders concerned about the devastating impact private sector inaction will have on the global economy and the biosphere.

Unilever chief executive Alan Jope said the firm's shareholders were increasingly interested in its climate strategy. "We have a wide ranging and ambitious set of climate commitments - but we know they are only as good as our delivery against them," he said. "That's why we will be sharing more detail with our shareholders who are increasingly wanting to understand more about our strategy and plans."

Shareholders will get a chance to inspect and vote on Unilever's sustainability plans, which involves spending €1bn over the next decade to spur major transformation of its operations, product development, and supply chains over the next two decades, as well as the purchase of carbon offsets to cover any remaining emissions.

"We welcome this increased transparency and in the plan we present, we will be clear both about the areas in our direct control where we have a high degree of certainty of our route to net zero, as well as more challenging areas across our value chain where systemic solutions will be required to achieve our targets," Jope added.

The move comes in the same week that billionaire Mike Bloomberg called on US President-elect Joe Biden to use his power once in office to make it mandatory for US businesses to measure and report on the risks they face from climate change, following similar moves from governments in New Zealand and the UK.

Writing in Bloomberg Opinion, the media mogul said such a move from the incoming president would help accelerate the adoption of Taskforce for Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) reporting worldwide and could play a major role in spurring the global economy's transition to net zero emissions, by helping investors make informed decisions and ultimately driving capital into companies that are acting responsibly

"As the world's biggest economy, official US support for the TCFD guidelines would serve to unify the global effort to measure climate risk, remove uncertainty about the direction of regulation, and enable the creation of a single system that is consistent across borders and industries," Bloomberg writes. "On the other hand: To not make disclosure an immediate priority, or to create a new US standard different from what the rest of the world is already adopting, would be a highly costly mistake that would deal a major blow to climate progress globally."

The UK government announced in early November that it would make risk disclosure along TCFD guidelines mandatory for major companies from 2025, following a similar move from leaders in New Zealand two months prior.

More than 1,600 companies and organisations, representing more than $16tr in market capitalisation, have endorsed or adopted TCFD reporting guidelines, according to Bloomberg.