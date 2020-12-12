'China always honours commitments': President Xi enhances 2030 green goals, as world leaders ramp up climate pledges

Chinese premier promises to increase CO2 cuts, forest cover, and renewable energy capacity, as scores of world leaders reassert backing for Paris Agreement at Climate Ambition Summit

Chinese President Xi Jinping has promised to ramp up climate efforts in the world's biggest emitting nation over the next decade, announcing new commitments to slash emissions, expands its renewable energy capacity, and increase forest cover at the UN Climate Ambition Summit today.

President Xi, one of around 75 world leaders scheduled to speak at the virtual UN summit, reiterated his landmark pledge from September to peak China's carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and reach carbon neutrality by 2060.

Further bolstering that commitment, the Chinese premier today said China would cut CO2 per unit of GDP by 65 per cent by 2030, from a 2005 baseline, in addition to increasing its forest stock by six billion cubic metres over the same timeframe.

The cuts in crabon intensity are expected to be largely delivered through a huge expansion in renewables capacity, with Xi confirming a new target to boost the share of non-fossil fuel energy to 25 per cent of primary energy demand by 2030, in addition to delivering 1.2 billion kilowatts of solar and wind power by the same date.

"China always honours commitments," Xi said. "We will take solid steps to implement the steps just announced and contribute even more to tackling the climate challenge. Earth is our only and shared home. Let us build on past achievements and work together to implement steady progress in implementing the Paris Agreement."

Today's summit - hosted by the UN alongside the UK, France, Italy and Chile - had been organised as a launch-pad event for nations and businesses to announce enhanced climate pledges as part of the Paris Agreement, and marks exactly five years since the landmark treaty was brokered at COP21.

Xi's latest commitments could therefore prove to be a significant boost for global climate diplomacy at the close of an extremely challenging year for the global economy, during which the crucial CO26 UN climate summit had to be postponed by a year in response to the coronavirus crisis.

COP26 President and UK Business Secretary Alok Sharma was one of several figures to welcome President Xi's statement.

I welcome President Xi's commitment to achieving carbon neutrality before 2060.



Looking forward to hearing more detail as China develops its 14th Five Year Plan and Nationally Determined Contribution ahead of #COP26 🇨🇳



#TacklingClimateChange — Alok Sharma (@AlokSharma_RDG) December 12, 2020

While arguably not a signalling a huge ramp up in ambition from China, Greenpeace climate and energy campaigner Li Shuo nevertheless described Xi's statement today as "substantive", and "an incremental step forward" in support of the Paris Agreement.

Xi's statement is substantive - if not from an emission point of view, at least geopolitical. The statement is an incremental step forward. It is still not what's needed by science, but towards the right direction. #ClimateAmbitionSummit #ClimateAction — Li Shuo_Greenpeace (@LiShuo_GP) December 12, 2020

Kicking off a long line of short speeches from political and business leaders, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called on "all leaders worldwide to declare a state of climate emergency in their countries until carbon neutrality is reached".

In a notable ramp up in rhetoric from the UN's top diplomat, Guterres reiterated demands for all countries to raise their climate commitments in support of the Paris Agreement ahead of COP26, as he called for urgent action over the next decade to "stop the assault on our planet".

"If we don't change course, we may be headed for a catastrophic temperature rise of more than three degrees this century," he said. "Can anybody still deny that we are facing a dramatic emergency? That is why today, I call on all leaders worldwide to declare a State of Climate Emergency in their countries until carbon neutrality is reached."

To date, 38 countries around the world have made official climate emergency declarations, he said.

It marks the first time that Guterres, who has over the past two years increasingly dialled-up his demands for bolder climate action, has called on countries to declare climate emergencies in order to drive commitments and actions to combat greenhouse gas emissions.

However, Guterres warned that since the Paris Agreement came into being "we are still not going in the right direction" on decarbonisation, as he criticised Covid-19 stimulus spending from G20 countries on fossil fuels as "unacceptable".

But his speech was also featured a a strong dose of optimism. Guterres argued "we are not doomed to fail" as he highlighted technological advances, growing numbers of ambitious pledges from nations and businesses, and pointed out that "sound economic analysis is our ally".

"Climate action can be the catalyst for millions of new jobs, better health and resilient infrastructure," he said. "But we all need to pass a credibility test: let's make the promise of a net zero world a reality now."

Guterres headed up a speaking line up of 75 world leaders at the virtual summit today, with heads of state and business only invited to speak on condition of having recently raised their climate commitments. The likes of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison, and Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro were notably absent from the agenda.

However, a raft of other leaders used the platform to announce fresh climate commitments. For example, French President Emmanuel Macron's promised to stop funding overseas oil projects from 2025, and overseas gas projects by 2035, while Pakistan PM Imran Khan also promised to halt new investments in coal, in a potentially significant move for the country, which has been expanding its coal capacity in recent years.

Alberto Fernández, President of Argentina, announced a new target for the South American country to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, joining the growing number of major economies committed to delivering the goal. And Germany's Angela Merkel promised to mobilise €500m of new climate aid funding, while Canada's Justin Trudeau confirmed recently trailled plans for a new national carbon tax.

Also appearing at the summit, Pope Fancis committed the Vatican to achieving net zero emissions by 2040, in addition to promoting ecological education for the 70 million students who attend Catholic schools worldwide.

Immediately following Guterres, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson gave a typically idiosyncratic and optimistic speech peppered with many of his favoured climate references, as he sought to emphasise the importance of clean technology in helping to drive the net zero transition.

"My message to you all is that together we can use scientific advances to protect our entire planet and biosphere against a challenge far more destructive than coronavirus," Johnson said, as he trumpeted the "promethean power" of humanity to stop global warming.

He once again stated his ambition for the UK to become the "Saudi Arabia of wind power", spoke of the "awesome potential of hydrogen", and highlighted the potential of electric vehicles, carbon capture and storage, and nature-based solutions in delivering the net zero transition.

"We are putting our foot to the accelerator, in a climate friendly way of course," Johnson said of his recently announced Ten Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution.

"We're doing this not because we are hair- shirt-wearing, tree-hugging, mungo bean-munching eco freaks," he added. "Nothing against those things of course, mungo beans are delicious - we're doing it because it will allow us collectively to save our planet, and create millions of jobs as we recover from Covid."

Johnson stressed that by harnessing science and ingenuity the world could reverse global warming by tackling the "toxic tea cosy of greenhouse gases" at the same time as creating millions of new jobs through a "green industrial revolution".

"Let's do it together," Johnson concluded. "Let's make it our collective commitment to get to net zero by 2050."

The speech followed the PM's landmark announcement late yesterday that the UK is to stop direct financing of overseas fossil fuel projects, bowing to years of pressure from campaigners who have argued the government's continued funding of oil and gas projects undermines its claim to be a global climate leader. Last week, Johnson also confirmed plans to raise the UK's emissions target for 2030, setting a new goal to cut carbon emissions by 68 per cent below 1990 levels.

The target and other aspects of Johnson's recently announced 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution sit at the heart of the UK government's updated climate action plan, or Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) in the UN jargon, which was formally submitted to the UN today.

The wave of new commitments and strengthened NDCs will fuel hopes that the COP26 can deliver a successful outcome, after a recent analysis suggested that if all the governments that have announced new net zero emissions goals - including the incoming Biden administration in the US - delivered on their goals the world would be on track for just over 2C of warming, bringing the Paris Agreement's overarching goal within reach.

However, campaigners today also noted that significant hurdles remain for the world's climate diplomats. For example, today's announcements were notably light on new climate funding commitments for developing nations, prompting fresh criticism from some of the world's poorest nations who are being left exposed to escalating climate risks. Moreover, the absence of the likes of Australia, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, and Russia from today's speaker line-up serves to further highlight how some of the world's highest emitting countries are still resisting calls to come forward with credible decarbonisation plans.

Meanwhile, technical issues relating to the Paris Agreement's rulebook remain unresolved with long-running rows over climate financing and carbon market rules providing plenty of potential for serious diplomatic stand-offs at next year's crucial Summit.

However, the UK and Italian co-hosts of the Glasgow Summit will be optimistic following today's event that significant momentum is building in support of a genuinely ambitious agreement that would put many of the world's leading economies on a path towards net zero emissions by mid-century, unlocking trillions of dollars of investment in green infrastructure in the process.