'A quantum leap for climate action': UK pledges to end support for overseas oil and gas projects

Prime Minister announces UK will cut off all taxpayer support for new overseas oil, gas, and coal projects ahead of COP26, in move that has been applauded by campaigners, economists, and opposition parties

The government has pledged to stop direct financing of overseas fossil fuels projects, bowing to years of pressure from campaigners who have argued the UK's continued financing of oil and gas projects threatens global climate goals and undermines its reputation as a climate leader.

The Prime Minister is set announce the new policy tomorrow as he opens the Climate Ambition Summit, a major climate conference being hosted by the UK, France, Chile, Italy, and the UN to mark the fifth anniversary of the Paris Agreement that is expected to feature a raft of new decarbonisation commitments from scores of countries and businesses.

The move was hailed by green groups and economists as an historic shift in the UK's position on climate change that will add credibility to the country's claim to be a climate leader as it gears up to host the crucial COP26 Summit in Glasgow next autumn.

The policy will see the UK end all taxpayer support for new overseas crude oil, natural gas, or thermal coal projects, with "very limited exceptions". The ban will apply to all UK public finance, including export finance, aid funding, and trade promotions, the government said.

In a statement, Prime Minister Boris Johnson emphasised that bold action was required to tackle the climate crisis, which he said was "one of the great global challenges of our age".

"Our actions as leaders must be driven not by timidity or caution, but by ambition on a truly grand scale," he said. "That is why the UK recently led the way with a bold new commitment to reduce emissions by at least 68 per cent by 2030, and why I'm pleased to say today that the UK will end taxpayer support for fossil fuel projects overseas as soon as possible. By taking ambitious and decisive action today, we will create the jobs of the future, drive the recovery from coronavirus and protect our beautiful planet for generations to come."

Roughly £21bn has been channelled into oil and gas exports through trade promotion and export finance over the last four years, according to the government's own estimates, and Ministers have faced a barrage of calls from campaigners and opposition politicans to axe all support for polluting fossil fuel infrastructure projects in foreign countries.

Critics have long argued the government cannot cast itself as climate leader in the lead up to the vital COP26 climate conference it is set to host in Glasgow next year if it continues to plough billions of pounds annually into fossil fuel infrastructure abroad. Calls for a moratorium on overseas financing escalated this summer after the UK's overseas credit agency, UK Export Finance, greenlit £994m for a huge gas pipeline in Mozambique that could hike up the country's emission by 10 per cent in the construction phase alone.

Unveiling the new policy, the government said the move would accelerate the growth of UK's green economy by ensuring taxpayer funds were channelled into clean technologies and renewable energy sectors crucial to the UK's net zero transition, creating jobs across the UK and providing export opportunities for British industry. A Vivid Economics analysis published in October estimated 42,000 jobs would be created in the UK clean energy supply chains by 2035 if the government switched its support for overseas fossil fuel projects to clean energy infrastructure.

The government expects the policy to come into force "as soon as possible", and at the latest by the COP26 Summit next November, after a short consultation period.

The move received plaudits from a campaigners, economists, and opposition politicians. Louise Burrow, policy advisor at think tank E3G, lauded the move as a "quantum leap for climate action" and urged the government to now leverage its influence as COP26 president to encourage other nations to follow its lead. "The UK's announcement to stop funding fossil fuel exports sets a new gold standard for what serious climate action looks like," she said. "The UK has been a major player in global fossil fuel extraction for decades; this radical shift shows how the economics of energy are changing and that future prosperity lies in clean energy exports."

her comments were echoed by Dr Alison Doig from the Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit, who said the government had "finally seen sense". "Investing instead in an international green energy transition will create new markets overseas and secure future trade and jobs for the UK; a win, win," she added. "The move is especially important coming as it does at the opening of the Climate Ambition Summit. As host of next year's UN climate summit in Glasgow, UK leadership is bolstered by both this pledge and the country's new climate target announced last week."

Meanwhile, Dr Ben Caldecott, director of the Oxford Sustainable Finance Programme and associate professor at the University of Oxford, noted the move would support a green economic recovery to Covid-19. "UKEF and the UK's new trade relationships can both play a critically important role in supporting UK exporters grasp the opportunities of the net zero carbon transition," he said. "This is the most capital and knowledge intensive transition in human history and it is well underway."

Friends of the Earth campaigner Rachel Kennerley also welcomed the move, but stressed the green group was moving ahead with a legal challenge to the government's decision to fund a major natural gas pipeline in Mozambique, which she argued had failed to consider climate change and was in breach of international standards on the environment and human rights. "Under the new rules announced today, a climate-wrecking gas mega-project in Mozambique that has displaced thousands of people would be in doubt, yet the decision to spend $1bn on this project was decided just a few months ago," she said.

Shadow Business Secretary Ed Miliband similarly welcomed the move, but slammed the government's recent decision to slash the UK's overseas development aid budget, which he warned would hamper the UK's efforts to honour the Paris Agreement's commitment to helping developing countries tackle escalating climate impacts. "Ending our hypocritical position on fossil fuels financing is a basic prerequisite for being a credible host of COP26," he said. "Now Ministers need to concentrate on an ambitious agreement in Glasgow which meets the goals of the Paris Accord to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees."

He added: "Under the Conservatives, £6bn has been pumped into fossil fuels overseas - while the government is failing to invest properly in a green recovery. Ministers have also cut overseas aid which will have a devastating impact on countries on the frontline of the climate crisis, and undermines our standing in the world.

The news came as the UN confirmed the final speaker line-up for tomorrow's Climate Ambition Summit, which is set to feature 25 heads of states and governments, as well as a host of business leaders.

However, the UK's hosting of the meeting could be partially overshadowed by news fresh legal action has been launched against the Prime Minister and Chancellor Rishi Sunak over the government's ongoing financing of high carbon infrastructure.

A trio of young Brits - Adetola Onamade, Marina Tricks, and Jerry Amokwandoh, aged 19 to 22 - allege the government's ongoing support of fossil fuels at home and abroad constitute a violation of their rights to life and to family life, a violation of the Paris Agreement, and a violation of international law. The action focuses on, but is not limited to, the government's support for overseas fossil fuel projects, its plan to invest £27bn in roads, and bailouts for high-emitting companies in the wake of the pandemic.

The three young people, all of whom are British citizens but have family in regions of the world already suffering extreme climate impacts, are demanding the government take "practical and effective measures" that prevent UK-based financing from driving catastrophic levels of global warming, that allow the country to meet domestic emissions reduction targets and that help vulnerable communities adapt to climate impacts.

The trio are also challenging the Chancellor's interpretation of "international obligations" in relation to Treasury's decision-making during Covid-19, arguing the term should encompass international climate obligations.

The plaintiffs, who have teamed up with climate litigation charity Plan B, sent Johnson and Sunak a formal "letter before action", which requires the government to respond or face adverse consequences in court.

"The government has been emphasising its net zero target - even though it knows it is not meeting it - to distract us from the real story, the City of London's 'world-leading' role in financing climate catastrophe," said Plan B director Tim Crosland. "The FTSE100 is driving us towards 4C warming, which is terrorism for the younger generation and terrorism for the Global South. How can the government provide 'global leadership' through COP26 and the G7 without first confronting the true extent of the UK's complicity in the crisis?"

The legal action is the latest in a string of cases around the world, often led by young activists, alleging governments that fail to come forward with more ambitious decarbonisation plans are in breach of national or international laws. Several of the cases have proved successful and have resulted in governments being ordered to come forward with more ambitious plans.

A spokesperson from Number 10 told BusinessGreen the government would not comment on any ongoing legal cases.