BloombergNEF: Clean energy investment in emerging economies sputters during Covid-19 following record year

Despite securing a record $432bn of foreign investment in 2019, clean energy projects in emerging markets have suffered a ‘rough 2020’ as investors’ turned to less risky markets, analyst warns

Clean energy investment in developing countries has been disrupted by the pandemic, after reaching record levels in 2019, fresh research from BloombergNEF has revealed.

The latest edition of the influential analyst's annual Climatescope survey reveals that total foreign direct clean energy investment in developing countries hit $32bn mark last year as solar plants and wind farms became increasingly cost competitive when compared to fossil fuel generation projects.

The report, which covers more than 100 emerging markets, notes that wind investment hit an all-time annual high in 2019, with $89bn deployed for offshore and onshore projects in 30 different markets. Solar capacity also soared, with 69 markets building new utility-scale or small-scale projects, funded by $48bn of investment, the update reveals.

For the first time in 2019, renewables accounted for the majority of new energy capacity in all emerging markets except India and China, according to the analysis. Meanwhile, new gas capacity dropped to its lowest level in six years in those markets, with just 17GW added.

"2019 was a year of firsts, for the most part, in good ways," said BloombergNEF analyst Luiza Demôro. "The surge of capital we saw flow into emerging markets suggests that investors had become quite comfortable with the risks involved with financing new wind or solar there."

The overwhelming majority of foreign investment channelled last year into clean energy projects in developing countries - 84 per cent - came from international project developers, utilities, commercial banks, and other private sources, the update reveals.

However, BloombergNEF warns that clean energy investors' appetite for projects in emerging markets has been dented by the pandemic, which has seen some emerging market currencies hit hard and sovereign debt ratings downgraded as governments boosted spending and stepped up borrowing to fight the pandemic.

While emerging economies accounted for 58 per cent of the total $249bn invested in utility-scale clean energy last year, capital flows into developed markets outstripped those into developing markets for several quarters of this year, the report noted. It is the first time that developed countries have clinched more investment than emerging economies since 2016, according to the analyst.

Ethan Zindler, head of Americas for BloombergNEF, warned that support from development finance institutions, including international development banks, were set to play a more crucial role in accelerating the deployment of clean energy in developing countries in the wake of the pandemic as private investors focus on more mature markets in response to the economic headwinds created by the coronavirus crisis.

"Support from these development finance institutions wasn't really keeping pace with growth in the market pre-pandemic," he said. "Hopefully, they will step up in the year ahead as Covid-19 is now shrinking the pool of available private capital."

In 2019, development finance institutions' share of total foreign investment had dropped to a 10-year low of 11 per cent, due to soaring interest from private investors.