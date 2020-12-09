Ride-sharing app Bolt launches EV transition fund

Uber rival aims to convert one per cent of its 50,000 drivers to EVs in the first six months of next year and roll out 500 new charge points in drivers’ neighbourhoods

Ride-sharing company Bolt is to channel £250,000 into measures that encourage its UK drivers to transition to electric vehicles (EVs), including the installation of 500 new charging points in London.

The firm announced this week that it intends to work with public EV charge point company Ubitricity to roll out new charging points in London neighbourhoods where its drivers currently reside, in order to encourage them to make the switch.

Bolt said it is also hoping to convert 500 of the 50,000 drivers registered on its platform to EVs in the first six months of next year by offering them a new car hire package from leasing company Splend that requires only a "minimal deposit" and offers a number of "ride-based incentives".

A portion of the fund will also be spent on a new calculator tool that will allow its drivers to compare the total cost of ownership of fossil fuel vehicles with EVs, in a bid to demonstrate the "tangible financial benefits" of converting to zero emission models.

Bolt general manager Sam Raciti said that the 'zero emission transmission' pilot would tackle the key barriers that have historically slowed EV adoption, namely range anxiety, thinly-spread charging infrastructure, and the prohibitive up-front cost of vehicles.

"Global research consistently reports that a combination of cost, range and charging infrastructure are the three biggest barriers to EV ownership, with our own analysis also suggesting as much," he said. "Therefore, we believe it's obvious that all three factors need to be addressed."

Bolt research has found that despite interest in EVs among its drivers, a lack of understanding about the vehicles is also evident. Only half its drivers knew the cost of charging a car, and an even smaller portion - 42 per cent - had "sufficient knowledge" about the availability of charging infrastructure in the capital, the company said.

Ubitricity managing director Daniel Bentham said encouraging taxi drivers to embrace EVs by addressing common concerns about zero emission vehicles was a "large and quick gain" for local authorities working to meet climate change and air quality goals, given that taxis cover five times more mileage than the average car annually.

"Our growing network of 2,500 public charge points brings easy, good value EV charging to the doorsteps of people who park in the street," he said. "By working together, Bolt and Ubitricity can help local authorities accelerate the roll-out of EV charging infrastructure for the taxi community and clean the air faster for all of us."

Ubitricity - which announced in late November it had become the largest public charging network in the UK after securing a 12.5 per cent share of the total market - installs EV charging sockets on lampposts and bollards where there is already an electricity connection. Drivers must have their own 'type 2' standard cable to charge their vehicle, and make a payment using a smartphone to scan the QR code.

Bolt said a portion of the newly-launched fund would also be invested in corporate social responsibility initiatives, with further details set to be shared in due course.